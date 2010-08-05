Zynq UltraScale+ SBC and AI Box support PaddlePaddle AI tools
MYIR’s $699 and up “FZ5 Card” SBC and $729 and up “FZ5 EdgeBoard AI Box” run Linux on a Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZU5EV with 2.4-TOPS AI, 4-8GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, GbE, HDMI-in, DP, 4x USB 3.0, and more.
In July, MYIR launched a $259, Raspberry Pi like FZ3 Card SBC built around its MYC-CZU3EG CPU Module with optional MYD-CZU3EG Development Board based on Xilinx’s FPGA-enabled Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG. Now, the company has returned with a larger FZ5 Card — AI Accelerator Card SBC and FZ5 EdgeBoard AI Box embedded system based on it that uses the higher end Zynq UltraScale+ ZU5EV.
