today's howtos
''4 Best Lightweight Linux Distros to install on USB Drive for Portable OS
Well, it doesn’t mean the only scenario one requires one of the best Live USB bootable Linux distros when he or she needs to use the computer that is not trustable. There are other situations as well, such as your current system is running Windows and you don’t want to have dual boot on your system, and still want to try out Linux? Then use the USB running Linux system.
One of the main reasons that make Linux Distro an extremely portable operating system is the low consumption of RAM, depending upon the OS version or GUI, and support to run in a Live environment. This also beneficial for testing, preparing, backing up, or handling drive of the system that are crashed somehow… Furthermore, the machine without a hard disk can also be used with USB drive Linux OS
Although we can install any Linux distro on a USB drive, however, here we will show the best open-source Linux distributions that are light in weight, consume less RAM, and other hardware resources to become a perfect portable OS option for Pen drives.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: OpenSUSE + LibreOffice Conference, ZeroLogon, YaST and More
-
Organizers of the online openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference are pleased to announce that the schedule for the conference is published.
All times on the schedule are published in Coordinated Universal Time. The conference will take place from live Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 using the oslo.gonogo.live platform.
There are more than 100 talks scheduled, covering the openSUSE and LibreOffice projects. There are talks about open-source projects, cloud and container technologies, embedded devices, community development, translations, marketing, documentation, Future Technologies, Quality Assurance and more.
-
On September 11, Secura research published a new software vulnerability called “ZeroLogon”, which exploits a protocol weakness in the SMB Netlogon protocol. This vulnerability may affect users of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server running Samba servers in older or non-standard configurations. Attackers could use it to bypass access control to the domain controller.
-
In our previous post we reported we were working in some mid-term goals in the areas of AutoYaST and storage management. This time we have more news to share about both, together with some other small YaST improvements.
Devices With GNU/Linux
-
-
The Banana Pi BPI-M5 SBC, based on the 2.0GHz quad-core Amlogic S905X3 SoC, features 4GB RAM, 16G eMMC, microSD, HDMI, 3.5mm audio, GbE LAN, 4x USB3.0, and 40-pin Raspberry Pi style expansion.
-
Variscite’s “VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS” and smaller “DART-MX8M-PLUS” modules run Linux or Android on NXP’s AI-enabled i.MX8M Plus with up to 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC, WiFi/BT, and optional dev kits.
Variscite has launched some of the first embedded boards to support NXP’s i.MX8M Plus, an up to quad-core, Cortex-A53 SoC running at 1.8GHz and equipped with a 2.3-TOPs Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Variscite’s VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS modules join TechNexion’s Wandboard IMX8M-Plus SBC and the Wandboard IMX8M-Plus EDM SOM module that powers it. Toradex, meanwhile, has teased an upcoming Verdin iMX8M Plus module.
-
A few months ago we covered DR6018 (aka CP01) WiFi 6 Embedded SBC powered by Qualcomm IPQ6018 processor and offering six Ethernet ports including five Gigabit interfaces and one 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port.
Wallys Communications has now informed CNX Software they had a new version of the board called DR6018 V2 with a more compact form factor, support for PoE, as well as optional WiFi 6E and 5G IoT M.2 modules.
-
A complete Platform Development Kit (PDK) with Linux board support package (BSP), open API and FPGA reference design source code is available to allow customers to develop their own signal processing applications for Matchstiq Z3u. This PDK leverages the same API and FPGA reference design used with Epiq’s Sidekiq portfolio of SDR modules, providing a familiar interface for existing customers.
Recent comments
30 min 42 sec ago
1 hour 52 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 35 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago