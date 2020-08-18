Best Free and Open Source Linux Guitar Tools
There are three main types of modern acoustic guitar: the classical guitar (Spanish guitar/nylon-string guitar), the steel-string acoustic guitar and the archtop guitar, which is sometimes called a “jazz guitar”.
Electric guitars, introduced in the 1930s, use an amplifier and a loudspeaker. Like acoustic guitars, there are various types of electric guitars including hollowbody guitars, archtop guitars (used in jazz guitar, blues and rockabilly) and solid-body guitars.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 849 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 hours 46 min ago
13 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 15 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago
20 hours 51 min ago
23 hours 57 min ago
1 day 22 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago