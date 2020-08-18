Edge AI box powers up with Jetson AGX Xavier
Neousys’ compact “NRU-120S” edge AI box runs on a Jetson AGX Xavier and provides 4x screw-lockable PoE+ GbE, 2x hot-swap SATA trays, 3x USB, 2x DP, isolated CAN and DIO, and M.2 and mini-PCIe slots.
Neousys has introduced a variety of Intel-based edge AI systems with PCIe slots that support Nvidia graphics cards, such as the Coffee Lake based Nuvo-7166GC. Now it has announced a rugged NRU-120S AI box that taps Nvidia’s high-end, Linux-powered Jetson AGX Xavier module. The rugged, fanless system supports intelligent video analytics, NVR, and other deep-learning vision applications in industrial inspection, smart agriculture, and automated warehouse operations.
