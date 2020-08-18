Games Leftovers
Can You Build a Gaming PC for $500?
Of course, you don't have to use Windows -- Linux-based operating systems are free and many support a large library of games. Ubuntu is very popular, it's easy to set up, and well supported. Another alternative to consider is Valve's SteamOS. However, unlike Ubuntu, it's not as simple to install and its sole focus is playing games through Steam. It is free, of course, and that alone makes it worth considering.
Comedy point and click adventure Plot of the Druid to get a demo in October
Plot of the Druid is an upcoming fantasy comedy point and click adventure, it's coming with Linux support and they're going to be putting out a demo on October 15.
"Harness the power of nature to solve problems. Avoid awkward social situations by turning into a small furry creature. Befriend wood spirits that are very reclusive, especially when they have hangovers. Crash a radical party by the Druids Against Nature. Rescue a beautiful princess from a nasty bladder infection. And all while you’re trying to finish school. Which better happen soon, because an insanely dangerous tournament is about to start. No one’s ever won the tournament, but who cares when you’re a powerful druid, right?"
Looks like it could be another good one, currently in development by Adventure4Life Studios who worked on the fan-made remaster of Indiana Jones and the fate of Atlantis, which ended up being shut down by Lucasfilm. Plot of the Druid uses high-definition hand-painted drawings that capture the feel of old-school pixel art, mixed with plenty of sarcastic humour found in the classics.
Faraway: Director's Cut getting a launch delay to be 'bigger and better'
Faraway: Director's Cut, the upcoming PC release of the very popular mobile game was originally due next week but they're no longer setting a date.
A promising looking game, with some fun puzzles but it wasn't enough time for Pine Studio. In a fresh announcement on Steam, they mentioned how it's going to be their first self-published game and so they have full control of the release so they 'want to do it right'. As for why such a sudden delay so close to release, this was due to an 'exceptional' closed-beta test with lots of feedback they want to consider.
Northgard hits 2 million copies sold, Clan of the Lynx DLC is out now
After recently announcing an impressive 2 million copies sold milestone, Shiro Games have released the Clan of the Lynx DLC for their strategy game Northgard.
"Led by Mielikki, the Beastmaster, and her lynx companions, Brundr and Kaelinn, Northgard's newest force excels at hunting more so than open warfare. Prowl through dense forests, stalking animals and mythological creatures, and return victorious with Hunting Trophies to unlock powerful abilities for the fearsome felines."
Want to play Soldat 2? We have some copies to give away
The classic side-scrolling multiplayer action platformer shall return in Soldat 2 on September 22, so we've teamed up with Transhuman Design to offer a few copies to GOL readers.
Soldat 2 is a 2.5D shooter directly based on the original, with an aim to create a more modern version with lots of enhanced content. This includes customization, modding with Steam Workshop support, randomly generated levels, custom game rules and modes, new weapons, vehicles and so much more. Developed by Michal "MM" Marcinkowski - creator of the original.
