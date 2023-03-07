Screencasts and Audiocasts/Shows
-
Manjaro 20.1 XFCE Edition overview | #FREE OPERATING SYSTEM.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro 20.1 XFCE Edition and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
The Real Python Podcast – Episode #27: Preparing for an Interview With Python Practice Problems
What is an effective way to prepare for a Python interview? Would you like a set of problems that increase in difficulty to practice and hone your Python skills? This week on the show, we have Jim Anderson to talk about his new Real Python article, “Python Practice Problems: Get Ready for Your Next Interview.” This article provides several problems, which include skeleton code, unit tests, and solutions for you to compare your work.
David Amos also joins us this week, and he has brought another batch of PyCoder’s Weekly articles and projects from the Python community. We cover these topics: Structural Pattern Matching, Common Python Data Structures, A Tax Attorney Uses Python, Discover the Role of Python in Space Exploration, and Five Pairs of Magic Methods in Python That You Should Know.
-
Force Students To Run Spyware To Stop Cheating In Online Exams
Ever since everyone started working remotely more of these online exam proctoring tools and monitoring tools have been popping up and I thought wouldn't it be fun to go and see how they plan to stop cheating and even better how fundamentally flawed this plan actually is. Almost 100% of people who do an online exam will cheat, and cheating should be expected if you don't like that then don't hold an online exam.
-
Normalizing Surveillance
Doc Searls, Katherine Druckman, and Petros Koutoupis talk about Amazon's Alexa for landlords program.
Show notes:
00:00:23 For starters, let's begin with Normalization of Surveillance.
00:50:00 Amazon Alexa for landlords.
00:10:15 Is this really jus another way to discover new markets?
00:19:03 Doc the mechanic?!
00:27:49 If you're young do you really not care about privacy?
00:30:49 A couple of things that will clue people on privacy, are: Health data, and political issues
-
"Hey, DT. You Need A Better Studio!" (Plus Other Comments I Get)
In this lengthy rant video, I address a few questions and comments that I've been receiving from viewers. I discuss alternatives to the Ubuntu Software Center, alternatives to the term "proprietary garbage", what software you should install alongside your window managers in Arch Linux, VirtualBox versus Virt-Manager, and my recording setup and why I need a proper studio.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 703 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Mozilla: PGP in Thunderbird, Departures, Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
today's howtos
10 Best Open-source Self-hosted Collaborative Text Editors Alternative to Google Docs
Collaborative writing is a term referred to team and group of writers involving in writing and editing the same document or writing project. The project can be an essay, a technical documentation, a book or a research paper. When groups and teams members join together in a writing project, They often face the challenge of choosing a tool. Are you a researcher, book writer or a novelist? Maybe you are a technical writer or a software developer who works with a team. It's essential for you and your team to choose the right tool for the job. So according to your use-case what's your best option? That's what we are trying to answer in this article.
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 18 min ago
22 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 44 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago