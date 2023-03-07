Mozilla: PGP in Thunderbird, Departures, Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
-
Thunderbird implements PGP crypto feature requested 21 years ago
Mozilla's mail reader Thunderbird has implemented a feature first requested 21 years ago.
The somewhat garbled request – "I'd appreciate a plugin for PGP to ede and encrypt PGP crypted messages directly in Mozilla" [sic] – appears to have gone unimplemented due to concerns about US laws that bar export of encryption, debate about whether PGP was the right way to do crypto, and other matters besides.
Thunderbird eventually chose to use Enigmail and its implementation of OpenPGP public key email encryption. However, it was an add-on rather than integrated. Commenters in the Bugzilla thread stemming from the request kept the dream of an integrated solution alive, though.
Then in October 2019, the Thunderbird blog announced that Thunderbird 78 "will add built-in functionality for email encryption and digital signatures using the OpenPGP standard."
Thunderbird 78 emerged in July 2020, and late in August Thunderbird contributor Kai Engert (:KaiE:) posted: "We have released support for OpenPGP email in Thunderbird version 78.2.1. Marking fixed."
-
Upcoming US Holidays (for Mike Taylor)
This is my last full week at Mozilla, with my last day being Monday, September 21. It’s been just over 7 years since I joined (some of them were really great, and others were fine, I guess).
-
Update on Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
As Mozilla tightens and refines its product focus in 2020, today we are announcing the end of life for two legacy services that grew out of the Firefox Test Pilot program: Firefox Send and Firefox Notes. Both services are being decommissioned and will no longer be a part of our product family. Details and timelines are discussed below.
Firefox Send was a promising tool for encrypted file sharing. Send garnered good reach, a loyal audience, and real signs of value throughout its life. Unfortunately, some abusive users were beginning to use Send to ship malware and conduct spear phishing attacks. This summer we took Firefox Send offline to address this challenge.
In the intervening period, as we weighed the cost of our overall portfolio and strategic focus, we made the decision not to relaunch the service. Because the service is already offline, no major changes in status are expected. You can read more here.
-
Mozilla Browser Extension to Track YouTube Recommendations
It’s easy to get caught up in YouTube as it recommends an endless array of videos, with each one offering you more of the same type of content. But it’s not always the same content. Sometimes the process gets convoluted, and you wind up watching something you have no interest in. Mozilla is curious why this happens and created a browser extension to track YouTube recommendations.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 663 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Mozilla: PGP in Thunderbird, Departures, Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
today's howtos
10 Best Open-source Self-hosted Collaborative Text Editors Alternative to Google Docs
Collaborative writing is a term referred to team and group of writers involving in writing and editing the same document or writing project. The project can be an essay, a technical documentation, a book or a research paper. When groups and teams members join together in a writing project, They often face the challenge of choosing a tool. Are you a researcher, book writer or a novelist? Maybe you are a technical writer or a software developer who works with a team. It's essential for you and your team to choose the right tool for the job. So according to your use-case what's your best option? That's what we are trying to answer in this article.
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 18 min ago
22 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 44 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago