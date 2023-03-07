Python Programming
SDF record walkthrough
In this essay I'll walk through the major parts of a simple V2000 SDFile record.
Richard Apodaca summarized the SDfile format a few months ago, with details I won't cover here. You should read it for more background.
Bear in mind that the variety of names for this format name leads to some confusion. It's often called an SDF file, which technically means structure-data file file, in the same way that PIN number technically means personal identification number number. I tend to write SD file, but the term in the documentation is SDFile.
I Want to Learn Programming but I Don’t Know Where to Start
Software development is a challenging and lucrative career option. Our daily utility items — light bulbs, televisions, cars, banking, shopping — everything is driven by intelligent pieces of codes.
If you want to learn programming but do not know where to start, you have come to the right blog. I have compiled a step-by-step guide that will get you started on your software development journey and eliminate your apprehensions.
Handling the SDF record delimiter
In this essay I'll point out a common difficulty people have when trying to identify the end of an SDFile record.
Stack Abuse: Kernel Density Estimation in Python Using Scikit-Learn
This article is an introduction to kernel density estimation using Python's machine learning library scikit-learn.
Kernel density estimation (KDE) is a non-parametric method for estimating the probability density function of a given random variable. It is also referred to by its traditional name, the Parzen-Rosenblatt Window method, after its discoverers.
How to Create a Python Hello World Program
There is a major difference between python 2 and python 3. For instance, one difference is the print statement. In python 2, the print statement is not a function. It is considered as a simple statement. Whenever we use the print statement in python 2, we do not use the parenthesis. On the other hand in python 3, print is a function and it is followed by the parenthesis.
In any programming language, the simplest “Hello World” program is used to demonstrate the syntax of the programming language. In this article, we create the “Hello World” program in python 3. Spyder3 editor is used to creating and running the python script.
Mozilla: PGP in Thunderbird, Departures, Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
today's howtos
10 Best Open-source Self-hosted Collaborative Text Editors Alternative to Google Docs
Collaborative writing is a term referred to team and group of writers involving in writing and editing the same document or writing project. The project can be an essay, a technical documentation, a book or a research paper. When groups and teams members join together in a writing project, They often face the challenge of choosing a tool. Are you a researcher, book writer or a novelist? Maybe you are a technical writer or a software developer who works with a team. It's essential for you and your team to choose the right tool for the job. So according to your use-case what's your best option? That's what we are trying to answer in this article.
