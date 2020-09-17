Today in Techrights
- Video: Free Communication With Free Software - Daniel Pocock - FOSSASIA Summit 2016
- [Meme] Microsoft Downtime... Now in 'Linux' (Wait a Month for Microsoft to Restore Uptime)
- Coming Soon: Microsoft Leaks (Which Microsoft Pressured Medium to Suppress and Promptly Unpublish)
- Dishonest Corporations -- Like Smug Politicians -- Pretend to be Something They're Not
- GNU is Also a Brand, But It Boils Down to Philosophy and Principles, Not Greed or Corporate Identity
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 18, 2020
- Links 19/9/2020: Taiwins 0.2 and a Call for Ubuntu Community Council Nominations
- One Year Later Richard Stallman Needs to be Un-cancelled and Attention Turned to the Real Perpetrator of MIT Scandals
- ZDNet's 'Linux' Section Isn't About Linux But About Microsoft
- Debian's Network of Gossip and Gossipmongering in Debian-Private
- More EPO Disclosures: An Explanation of How an EPO Survey Plots to Dismantle the EPO's Staff
- Forced Confessions and Thought Control in Debian
- [Meme] You Cannot Elect/Vote Corporations Out of Power (Eternal Vigilance is Required)
- Debian Volunteers Disallowed and Forbidden From Talking About Politics (Unlike Debian's Aristocracy That Handles All the Money From Sponsors)
- Political Compass for Free Software (and Those Who Attack Software Freedom)
- Richard Stallman Has Not Changed His Tune at All
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 17, 2020
- Keith Packard: Richard Stallman Was Right (About the GPL)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 814 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 min 56 sec ago
6 min 35 sec ago
16 hours 29 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago