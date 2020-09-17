Language Selection

News
Mozilla Shuts Down Firefox Send and Notes Service

Mozilla announced that they shut down two products - Firefox Send and Notes. Read more

6 Best Free Linux Web Caches

Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) is considered to be the fundamental protocol of the web. This simple request/response protocol is used for distributed, collaborative, hypermedia information systems. The web consumes a large portion of internet traffic. With HTTP, a client makes a request for a resource to a server, and the server delivers messages with additional content such as images, style sheets and JavaScript. HTTP dictates how these messages are displayed and transmitted, and how web servers and browsers should respond to various commands. The developers of the HTTP protocol realized at an early stage that there was going to be rapid growth in web traffic. This continues to be the case. Read more

