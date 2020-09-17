4MLinux 34.0 Released with New Default Media Player, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2
4MLinux creator Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 34.0, a new stable series of his independently developed GNU/Linux distribution for personal computers and servers.
4MLinux 34.0 is here three months after 4MLinux 33.0, which is now marked as the “old stable” branch, and it’s packed with some of the latest Open Source software releases and a bunch of improvements to make your experience better, more stable, and more secure.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 368 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago
21 hours 8 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago