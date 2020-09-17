C/C++ Programming
-
How to use Strcpy() in C language?
In this article, we are going to learn about the strcpy() function in the C programming language. The strcpy() function is a very popular standard library function to perform the string copy operation in the C programming language. There are several standard header files in C programming language to perform standard operations. The “string.h” is one of such header files, which provides several standard library functions to perform string operations. The “strcpy()” function is one of the library functions provided by “string.h”.
-
How to Use C++ Vector
An array is a series of same object types in consecutive memory locations. An array cannot increase ore reduce in length. A vector is like an array, but its length can be increased or reduced. A vector, therefore, has many more operations than an array.
C++ has many libraries, all of which form the C++ Standard Library. One of these libraries is the container library. A container is a collection of objects, and certain operations can be performed on the collection. C++ containers can be grouped into two sets: sequence containers and associative containers. Sequence containers are vector, array (not the same array discussed previously), deque, forward_list, and list. These are different collections (array-like data structures), and each offers distinct trade-offs.
Any programmer should know how to decide whether to use a vector, an array, a deque, a forward_list, or a list. When a programmer needs a structure that requires more operations than those associated with an ordinary array, the ordinary array should not be used.
If the task involves frequent insertions and deletions in the middle of the sequence, then a list or forward_list should be used. If the task involves frequent insertions and deletions in the beginning or end of a sequence, then a deque should be used. A vector should be used when these kinds of operations are not required.
-
How to Use isalpha() in C Language
There are several standard library header files in the C programming language used to perform various standard operations. The “ctype.h” is one such header file, and the “isalpha()” function is one of the library functions provided by “ctype.h.” The isalpha() library function is used to identify whether a character is an alphabet. In this article, you will learn about the isalpha() library function in C language.
-
NVIDIA C++ Standard Library Now Available Via GitHub
Introduced last year as part of CUDA 10.2 was libcu++ as the CUDA C++ standard library, which works with not only NVIDIA CUDA enabled configurations but also CPUs. The libcu++ sources are now available via GitHub.
-
today's howtos
Python Programming
C/C++ Programming
FreeBSD 12.2-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 12.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.2-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.2-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.2-BETA2 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 BEAGLEBONE o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 RPI2 o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.2/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.2" branch. A summary of changes since 12.1-BETA1 includes: o A regression affecting the PowerPC architecture had been fixed. o A race condition that could lead to a system crash when using jails with VIMAGE had been fixed. o Several wireless driver updates, including an update to ath(4), as well as 802.11n support for run(4) and otus(4). o Capsicum support had been added to rtsol(8) and rtsold(8). o A fix to certctl(8) to prevent overwriting a file on rehash. o TRIM support had been added to the bhyve(4) virtio-blk backend. o Fixes to libcompiler_rt have been added. o The ice(4) driver had been added, providing support for Intel 100Gb ethernet cards. o Fixes to ixl(4) affecting the PowerPC64 architecture have been added. o Support for the Novatel Wireless MiFi 8000 and 8800 have been added to the urndis(4) driver. o Fixes to the ure(4) driver to prevent packet-in-packet attacks have been addressed. [SA-20:27] o Fixes to bhyve(4) to prevent privilege escalation via VMCS access have been addressed. [SA-20:28, SA-20:29] o A fix to the ftpd(8) daemon to prevent privilege escalation via ftpchroot(5) had been addressed. [SA-20:30] Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.2-RELEASE cycle progresses.Also: FreeBSD 12.2 BETA2 Brings TRIM For Bhyve's VirtIO-BLK, Intel ICE Added
