Python Programming
Python 3.8.5 : Linked List - part 001.
Doug Hellmann: sphinxcontrib.datatemplates 0.7.0
sphinxcontrib.datatemplates is an extension for Sphinx to render parts of reStructuredText pages from data files in formats like JSON, YAML, XML, and CSV.
Python : 10 Ways to Filter Pandas DataFrame
In this article, we will cover various methods to filter pandas dataframe in Python. Data Filtering is one of the most frequent data manipulation operation. It is similar to WHERE clause in SQL or you must have used filter in MS Excel for selecting specific rows based on some conditions. In terms of speed, python has an efficient way to perform filtering and aggregation. It has an excellent package called pandas for data wrangling tasks. Pandas has been built on top of numpy package which was written in C language which is a low level language. Hence data manipulation using pandas package is fast and smart way to handle big sized datasets.
Top GUI Frameworks that is every Python Developer's Favorite
Python is one of the most popular and widely known programming languages that is a favorite in the developer community. Its advanced libraries and file extensions enable developers to build state-of-the-art tools for real-world problems, or simply design a GUI (Graphic User Interface). GUI plays an essential role in the computer world as it makes human-machine interaction easier. Python offers a diverse range of options for GUI frameworks. Some of these frameworks are more preferred by the developers to build both .apk and .exe applications. Moreover, its GUI toolkits include TK, GTK, QT, and wxWidgets, which come with more features than other platform-specific kits. Though the Python wiki on GUI programming lists on 30 cross-platform frameworks, we have selected our top 4 picks. They are:
Kivy: It an open-source Python library for the rapid development of applications that makes use of innovative user interfaces, such as multi-touch apps. This liberal MIT-licensed Kivy is based on OpenGL ES 2 and includes native multi-touch for each platform. It is an event-driven framework based around the main loop, making it very suitable for game development. It supports multiple platforms, namely, Windows, MacOSX, Linux, Android-iOS, and Raspberry Pi. Unlike QtCreator, Kivy doesn’t have a visual layout program, but it uses its own design language to help you associate UI layout with code objects.
FreeBSD 12.2-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 12.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.2-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.2-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.2-BETA2 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 BEAGLEBONE o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 RPI2 o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.2/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.2" branch. A summary of changes since 12.1-BETA1 includes: o A regression affecting the PowerPC architecture had been fixed. o A race condition that could lead to a system crash when using jails with VIMAGE had been fixed. o Several wireless driver updates, including an update to ath(4), as well as 802.11n support for run(4) and otus(4). o Capsicum support had been added to rtsol(8) and rtsold(8). o A fix to certctl(8) to prevent overwriting a file on rehash. o TRIM support had been added to the bhyve(4) virtio-blk backend. o Fixes to libcompiler_rt have been added. o The ice(4) driver had been added, providing support for Intel 100Gb ethernet cards. o Fixes to ixl(4) affecting the PowerPC64 architecture have been added. o Support for the Novatel Wireless MiFi 8000 and 8800 have been added to the urndis(4) driver. o Fixes to the ure(4) driver to prevent packet-in-packet attacks have been addressed. [SA-20:27] o Fixes to bhyve(4) to prevent privilege escalation via VMCS access have been addressed. [SA-20:28, SA-20:29] o A fix to the ftpd(8) daemon to prevent privilege escalation via ftpchroot(5) had been addressed. [SA-20:30] Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.2-RELEASE cycle progresses.Also: FreeBSD 12.2 BETA2 Brings TRIM For Bhyve's VirtIO-BLK, Intel ICE Added
