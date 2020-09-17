Sculpt OS release 20.08
Sculpt OS release 20.08
The new version of Sculpt OS is based on the latest Genode release 20.08. In particular, it incorporates the redesigned GUI stack to the benefit of quicker boot times, improved interactive responsiveness, and better pixel output quality. It also removes the last traces of the noux runtime. Fortunately, these massive under-the-hood changes do not disrupt the user-visible surface of Sculpt. Most users will feel right at home.
Upon closer inspection, there are couple of new features to appreciate. The CPU-affinity of each component can now be restricted interactively by the user, components can be easily restarted via a click on a button, font-size changes have an immediate effect now, and the VESA driver (used when running Sculpt in a virtual machine) can dynamically change the screen resolution.
Sculpt OS 20.08 Released With Redesigned GUI Stack
Building off the recent Genode OS 20.08 operating system framework release is now Sculpt OS 20.08 as the open-source project's general purpose operating system attempt.
Sculpt OS 20.08 pulls in the notable Genode 20.08 changes like the redesigned GUI stack with better responsiveness and other benefits. It also includes the ability to run the Falk web browser as the first Chromium-based browser on Genode/Sculpt.
Sculpt OS is Genode's effort around creating a general purpose OS but for right now is still largely limited to developers, hobbyists, and those wishing to tinker around with new operating systems.
FreeBSD 12.2-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 12.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.2-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.2-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.2-BETA2 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 BEAGLEBONE o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 RPI2 o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.2-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.2-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.2/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.2" branch. A summary of changes since 12.1-BETA1 includes: o A regression affecting the PowerPC architecture had been fixed. o A race condition that could lead to a system crash when using jails with VIMAGE had been fixed. o Several wireless driver updates, including an update to ath(4), as well as 802.11n support for run(4) and otus(4). o Capsicum support had been added to rtsol(8) and rtsold(8). o A fix to certctl(8) to prevent overwriting a file on rehash. o TRIM support had been added to the bhyve(4) virtio-blk backend. o Fixes to libcompiler_rt have been added. o The ice(4) driver had been added, providing support for Intel 100Gb ethernet cards. o Fixes to ixl(4) affecting the PowerPC64 architecture have been added. o Support for the Novatel Wireless MiFi 8000 and 8800 have been added to the urndis(4) driver. o Fixes to the ure(4) driver to prevent packet-in-packet attacks have been addressed. [SA-20:27] o Fixes to bhyve(4) to prevent privilege escalation via VMCS access have been addressed. [SA-20:28, SA-20:29] o A fix to the ftpd(8) daemon to prevent privilege escalation via ftpchroot(5) had been addressed. [SA-20:30] Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.2-RELEASE cycle progresses.Also: FreeBSD 12.2 BETA2 Brings TRIM For Bhyve's VirtIO-BLK, Intel ICE Added
