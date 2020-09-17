Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 20th of September 2020 07:28:51 AM

After understanding what is Linux, what is a Linux distribution, when you start using Linux, you might come across the term ‘rolling release’ in Linux forum discussions.

In this Linux jargon buster, you’ll learn about rolling release model of Linux distributions.

In software development, rolling release is a model where updates to a software are continuously rolled out rather than in batches of versions. This way the software always remains up-to-date. A rolling release distribution follows the same model and it provides the latest Linux kernel and the software version as they are released.