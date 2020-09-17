Android Leftovers
-
ASUS is sending the ROG Phone 3 to custom ROM developers from LineageOS, Paranoid Android, Dirty Unicorns, and others
-
Best Fast Chargers to Buy in India For Android and iPhone
-
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week! - Android Apps Weekly
-
How to turn on and use Android’s Nearby Share feature
-
How to set up Android TV: A complete guide with all you need to know
-
VPN management now easier in Android 11
-
Alleged Google Android Stick’s official images have surfaced online
-
Google shares what the Android Earthquake Alerts System detected in Los Angeles last night
-
iPhone 12's new A14 processor can't match Android
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 664 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
What are the Best Linux Distros for 2020
In this tutorial, we shall focus on the 10 + 1 best Linux distributions for the year 2020 for new and experienced users. As per distrowatch below are the top 10 Linux distributions based on website page hit ranking... In this article, we have covered the best 11 Linux distribution for the year 2020. Please do not forget to tell us which ones you like or find any other better distro.
Lightweight Linux distribution 4MLinux 34.0 Released with WebP Support
The super lightweight Linux distribution 4MLinux released the latest stable version 34.0 with new features and latest app updates.
TenFourFox FPR27 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 27 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). Unfortunately, I have thus far been unable to solve issue 621 regarding the crashes on LinkedIn, so to avoid drive-by crashes, scripts are now globally disabled on LinkedIn until I can (no loss since it doesn't work anyway). If you need them on for some reason, create a pref tenfourfox.troublesome-js.allow and set it to true. I will keep working on this for FPR28 to see if I can at least come up with a better wallpaper, though keep in mind that even if I repair the crash it may still not actually work anyway. There are otherwise no new changes since the beta except for outstanding security updates, and it will go live Monday evening Pacific assuming no new issues.
today's howtos
Recent comments
6 hours 12 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago