Today in Techrights
- [Meme] How to Hijack Linux and Free Software to Make Them Proprietary and Microsoft-Controlled
- DDOS Attacks Against Us Lately
- [Meme] Windows as Dead Man Walking (Patches Accelerate the Death)
- We Let Them Get Away With Murder, But They Make up for It by Banning Words
- High-Profile and Invalid (Invalidated) European Patents Harm the Presumption of Validity of European Patents
- Epitaph for (Death of) Patent-Centric Media: Litigation Giant Bird & Bird Nowadays Doing Ads as 'Podcasts' in Think Tank Site 'Managing IP'
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, September 19, 2020
- Links 20/9/2020: 4MLinux 34.0 Released, September Release and EndeavourOS for ARM
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 631 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Okular 20.08 — redesigned annotation tools
Last year I wrote about some enhancements made to Okular’s annotation tool and in one of those, Simone Gaiarin commented that he was working on redesigning the Annotation toolbar altogether. I was quite interested and was also thinking of ‘modernizing’ the tool — only, I had no idea how much work it would be. The existing annotation tool works, but it had some quirks and had many advanced options which were documented pretty well in the Handbook but not obvious to an unscrupulous user. For instance, if the user would like to highlight some part of the text, she selects (single-clicks) the highlighter tool, applies it to a block of text. When another part of text is to be highlighted, you’d expect the highlighter tool to apply directly; but it didn’t ‘stick’ — tool was unselected after highlighting the first block of text. There is an easy way to make the annotation tool ‘stick’ — instead of single-click to select the tool, simply double-click, and it persists. Another instance is the ‘Strikeout’ annotation which is not displayed by default, but can be added to the tools list. Simone, with lots of inputs, testing and reviews from David Hurka, Nate Graham and Albert Astals Cid et al., has pulled off a magnificent rewrite of Okular’s annotation toolbar. To get an idea of the amount of work went into this, see this phabricator task and this invent code review. The result of many months of hardwork is a truly modern, easy to explore-and-use annotation support. I am not aware of any other libre PDF reader with such good annotation features.
Android Leftovers
Now and Then: The Fate of 7 Promising Free Linux Web Browsers
This is illustrated by the image to the left which depicts the web browser share for visits to LinuxLinks.com for the period covering June – September 2020. But Chrome and Firefox are not for everyone. Chrome is proprietary software so it’s not very appealing to open source enthusiasts. There’s the open source Chromium, of course, but that’s not very popular. And Firefox has been steadily losing market share.
Linux Jargon Buster: What is a Rolling Release Distribution?
After understanding what is Linux, what is a Linux distribution, when you start using Linux, you might come across the term ‘rolling release’ in Linux forum discussions. In this Linux jargon buster, you’ll learn about rolling release model of Linux distributions. In software development, rolling release is a model where updates to a software are continuously rolled out rather than in batches of versions. This way the software always remains up-to-date. A rolling release distribution follows the same model and it provides the latest Linux kernel and the software version as they are released.
Recent comments
13 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
13 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 56 min ago
22 hours 30 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago