Android Leftovers
-
A Bug Could Let Attackers Hijack Firefox for Android via Wi-Fi Network
-
Poco F1 and Xiaomi Mi A2 owners can get a taste of Android 11 thanks to updated custom ROMs
-
Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 9T Pro/Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, & Redmi Note 8/8T Android 11 update released unofficially
-
How to Play Android 11’s Hidden Easter Egg Game
-
[Opinion] Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 & ZenFone Max Pro M1 Android 10 update
-
Gmail On Android Will Get Feature of Adding Recipients To An Email
-
All the iOS 14 features your iPhone just got that Android users had first
-
Huawei Launches ‘Historic’ New Strike At Android To Beat Google And Samsung
-
How to customize the Google Search widget on your Android home screen
-
How to download Hotstar on Android
-
Android Gaming Headlines and Updates: League of Legends: Wild Rift, Call of Duty: Warzone, Brawlhalla, and More
-
Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy S10+ and other Android smartphones from $130
-
17 new (and 1 WTF) Android games from the week of September 14, 2020
-
Super Mario 64 can be natively run on Android without a Nintendo 64 emulator
-
Try GNOME 3.38 Orbis
Congratulations to GNOME developers! We can already try version 3.38 "Orbis" right here right now. Simply grab Fedora or openSUSE at the latest development version as you can find Orbis in them. I share with you my experience in trying out Orbis below. Along with this short review I also include the links, video, and a lot of screenshots like usual. Enjoy!
Making Arch GNU/Linux 2020 Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
Continuing my business shipping computer installation media in Indonesia, recently I shipped Arch 2020 to South Sumatra the southern province in Sumatra Island along with other GNU/Linux operating systems. Apparently, nowadays Arch is a little bit different to earlier versions back in 2019 in which the ISO file contents changed by merely a character. Default GLIM configuration won't work anymore. Thus we need a change in the configurations so new Arch will work with GLIM once again. This tutorial brings you my custom change so Arch boots in multiboot way straight from the flash drive.
Programming and Hardware Hacking
Programming and Hardware Hacking
