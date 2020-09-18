today's howtos
-
Backup and Restore your whole system with Time Shift
-
How to set up Cloudflare privacy-focused DNS on Linux
-
How To Install Canon Printer Driver In Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to play The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard on Linux
-
How to use the Ubuntu logo as the Menu Icon in Ubuntu 20.04
-
Declutter Your Home Directory With The XDG Base Directory
-
Using an IP camera in conference calls
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 801 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Talos II quickstart
There are some simply cool things going on in the OpenPOWER space, like Microwatt, an implementation of the POWER instruction set that runs on an FPGA and boots Linux. If you don't trust the chips from IBM, Microwatt is a really interesting alternative. Do you need a workstation class computer? If you don't actually need a workstation class computer then any of the systems mentioned here are going to look quite expensive. If you do need a workstation then there are ways to build the Talos II or Blackbird and ensure you get value for money. As an example, for a small IT support team of 2 to 4 people, it is possible to build a multi-seat configuration (example for Fedora), connecting all four users directly to the same Talos II computer. The cost of the computer is split up to 4 ways but any one user can exploit the power of the system when needed. The upcoming AMD Radeon Big Navi GPUs, which were leaked this week, are rumoured to have 16GB of video RAM, easily enough to attach four 4k displays.
Android Leftovers
The Dev Behind a Hugely Popular GNOME Extension Just Quit
Andy C is the creator and lead dev of Arc Menu, a highly customisable application launcher for GNOME Shell and one of the most popular third-party extensions available for the platform. He announced his decision to quit on Gitlab in an issue titled “ArcMenu Development is Stopping!!!“. Contributors are the life blood in any open source project. It’s always a worry when someone decides to step back. But those concern go double when it’s the originator and driving force behind the project who is bowing out. Direct: ArcMenu Development is Stopping!!! to be continued..
The Android 11 interview: Googlers answer our burning questions
We've established a bit of a tradition here at Ars. Every year at Google I/O, we have a sit-down talk to learn more about Android directly from the people that make it. Of course, this year, just about every major event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, nothing is really normal, and Google I/O never happened. We can still do interviews over the Internet though! So while it happened later in the year than normal, we were still able to hold our annual chat with some of the most important Googlers at Android HQ: Dave Burke, Android's VP of Engineering, and Iliyan Malchev, Principal Engineer at Android and the lead of Project Treble. We came prepped with questions about the more mysterious corners of Android 11, which actually led to a lot of interesting talk about the future. You'll learn about a coming re-write of the Bluetooth stack, and there's lots of talk about modularity and easy updating (like plans will hopefully, someday, allow you to update the Linux kernel and developer APIs as easily as you download an app update).
Recent comments
1 hour 38 min ago
22 hours 12 min ago
22 hours 28 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 56 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 8 min ago
2 days 13 hours ago