One of the more recent additions to the DistroWatch database is Garuda Linux, an Arch-based distribution that offers several enticing features. By default Garuda is intended to be run on the Btr file system, which offers all sorts of attractive features such as multi-disk storage volumes and snapshots. Btrfs has been paired with Timeshift on Garuda and the system is reported to take automatic snapshots before each package upgrade, making the system much easier to recover. I especially like the idea of having automated filesystem snapshots on a rolling release distribution such as Arch. The openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release has offered automatic snapshots of the system prior to upgrades for a while now and it is nice to see this feature catching on in other projects. The Garuda distribution ships with the Calamares system installer to make setting up the operating system easier. We are also given a desktop tool for managing drivers and Garuda's website mentions proprietary NVIDIA video drivers are optionally available. Rounding out some of the key features, Garuda ships with the Zen Linux kernel with the goal of providing better desktop performance.

KTechLab git master doesn’t depend anymore on deprecated Qt5/KF5 APIs. Thank you for everybody who made this possible! Using only up-to-date APIs should help with long-term maintenance of KTechLab and probably it helps distributors of KTechLab, too.

I’m happy to announce KTechLab release version 0.50.0. KTechLab is an IDE for microcontrollers and electronics. In this new release every user-visible functionality is the same as in previous releases, however, the codebase of KTechLab has been updated, so now it is a KF5/Qt5 application and it does not depend anymore on KDELibs4Support libraries. This release should compile and run on systems where KDELibs4Support libraries are not available. In its current state KTechLab’s codebase is ready for fixes and enhancements, as it only depends on modern libraries like KDE Frameworks 5 (KF5) and Qt5. As a side note, KF6 and Qt6 have been announced, and the first release of Qt6 has been scheduled to the end of 2020.

Linux 5.9-rc6 Linux 5.9-rc6 Another week, another rc, and things look fairly normal: the diffstat looks fairly flat (implying small changes) and we don't have any unusual amount of activity. The one thing that does show up in the diffstat is the softscroll removal (both fbcon and vgacon), and there are people who want to save that, but we'll see if some maintainer steps up. I'm not willing to resurrect it in the broken form it was in, so I doubt that will happen in 5.9, but we'll see what happens. The other stats also look normal: about 60% of the patch is drivers (and yes, the softscroll is a noticeable part, but not overwhelmingly so - there's sound, gpu, mtd, i2c, usb etc). And the usual arch updates, along with some vm fixes (including the fix for the performance regression noted last rc) and perf tooling updates. We also have a (test regression (not the performance one) in the VM that we know about - the test that triggers this was admittedly buggy, but if the test was buggy it is quite possible that real uses are buggy too. We don't actually have any known case of any such real user breakage, but we do have a nice fix for the test regression that is very much the RightThing(tm) to do in the long run, so that has been actively discussed. We know what the fix looks like, and a few initial patches have been floating around, but a final patch doesn't exist yet, and depending on how that goes this might be something that pushes out the final 5.9 by a week. We'll see. So there's still some development going on, but honestly, that VM case is a very odd corner case that normal users should never hit, so it should not keep anybody from testing this in the meantime. Holler if you see anything odd, Linus

Linux 5.9-rc6 Released With Soft Scrollback Removed, Performance Regression Fixed The sixth weekly release candidate to Linux 5.9 is now available with at least two notable changes in particular. Prominent in Linux 5.9-rc6 is the fix for the previously reported performance regression hitting 5.9. In case you missed it from the end of last week, see the article on controlling page lock unfairness as part of addressing the performance regression. That code is now in Linux 5.9-rc6 and the performance is back on track with Linux 5.8 while I will have out more benchmark numbers soon on the revised Linux 5.8 vs. 5.9 performance state.

Kernel prepatch 5.9-rc6 The 5.9-rc6 kernel prepatch is out.