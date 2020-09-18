Language Selection

EndeavourOS Review: A Beginner's Arch Linux Based Distribution

Submitted by arindam1989 on Monday 21st of September 2020 04:13:26 AM Filed under
Linux

If you are looking for an Arch-based beginner's Linux distribution and easier to use and install, offers all possible desktop environments for all of your needs, EndeavourOS is the one.
Audiocasts/Shows: Adding And Removing Swap Files Is Easy In Linux, Linux Action News, Open Source Security Poscast

  • Adding And Removing Swap Files Is Easy In Linux
  • Linux Action News 155

    We try out the new GNOME "Orbis" release and chat about Microsoft's new Linux kernel patches that make it clear Windows 10 is on the path to a hybrid Windows/Linux system. Plus, the major re-architecture work underway for Chrome OS with significant ramifications for Desktop Linux.

  • Open Source Security Poscast Episode 216 – Security didn’t find life on Venus

    Josh and Kurt talk about how we talk about what we do in the context of life on Venus. We didn’t really discover life on Venus, we discovered a gas that could be created by life on Venus. The world didn’t hear that though. We have a similar communication problem in security. How often are your words misunderstood?

Matthias Clasen: GtkColumnView

One thing that I left unfinished in my recent series on list views and models in GTK 4 is a detailed look at GtkColumnView. This will easily be the most complicated part of the series. We are entering into the heartland of GtkTreeView—anything aiming to replace most its features will be a complicated beast. Read more Also: Oculus Rift CV1 progress

AMD and Intel (x86) in Linux

  • Linux 5.10 Adding Support For AMD Zen 3 CPU Temperature Monitoring

    The next version of the Linux kernel will allow monitoring temperatures of the upcoming AMD Zen 3 processors. While CPU temperature monitoring support may seem mundane and not newsworthy, what makes this Zen 3 support genuinely interesting is that it's coming pre-launch... This is the first time in the AMD Zen era we are seeing CPU temperature reporting added to the Linux driver pre-launch. Not only is it coming ahead of the CPUs hitting retail channels but the support was added by AMD engineers.

  • FFmpeg Now Supports GPU Inference With Intel's OpenVINO

    Earlier this summer Intel engineers added an OpenVINO back-end to the FFmpeg multimedia framework. OpenVINO as a toolkit for optimized neural network performance on Intel hardware was added to FFmpeg for the same reasons there is TensorFlow and others also supported -- support for DNN-based video filters and other deep learning processing.

  • Intel SGX Enclave Support Sent Out For Linux A 38th Time

    For years now Intel Linux developers have been working on getting their Software Guard Extensions (SGX) support and new SGX Enclave driver upstreamed into the kernel. SGX has been around since Skylake but security concerns and other technical reasons have held up this "SGX Foundations" support from being mainlined. There has also been an apparent lack of enthusiasm by non-Intel upstream kernel developers in SGX. This past week saw the 38th revision to the patches in their quest to upstreaming this support for handling the Memory Encryption Engine (MEE) and relates SGX infrastructure. [...] The Intel SGX foundations v38 code can be found via the kernel mailing list. The Linux 5.10 merge window is opening up next month but remains to be seen if it will be queued for this next cycle or further dragged out into 2021.

  • Intel SGX foundations
    Intel(R) SGX is a set of CPU instructions that can be used by applications
to set aside private regions of code and data. The code outside the enclave
is disallowed to access the memory inside the enclave by the CPU access
control.

There is a new hardware unit in the processor called Memory Encryption
Engine (MEE) starting from the Skylake microacrhitecture. BIOS can define
one or many MEE regions that can hold enclave data by configuring them with
PRMRR registers.

The MEE automatically encrypts the data leaving the processor package to
the MEE regions. The data is encrypted using a random key whose life-time
is exactly one power cycle.

The current implementation requires that the firmware sets
IA32_SGXLEPUBKEYHASH* MSRs as writable so that ultimately the kernel can
decide what enclaves it wants run. The implementation does not create
any bottlenecks to support read-only MSRs later on.

You can tell if your CPU supports SGX by looking into /proc/cpuinfo:

	cat /proc/cpuinfo  | grep sgx

Latest Progress on KDE Themes and KTechLab

  • Week report 0

    Hello every one in the KDE planet and beyond, this is the progress weekly report on O². So The week surprisingly started Monday and after the initial chock and accompanying usual work day at KDAB, I decided to do a little bit of progress on O² style mock ups...

  • Announcing KTechLab 0.50.0

    I’m happy to announce KTechLab release version 0.50.0. KTechLab is an IDE for microcontrollers and electronics. In this new release every user-visible functionality is the same as in previous releases, however, the codebase of KTechLab has been updated, so now it is a KF5/Qt5 application and it does not depend anymore on KDELibs4Support libraries. This release should compile and run on systems where KDELibs4Support libraries are not available. In its current state KTechLab’s codebase is ready for fixes and enhancements, as it only depends on modern libraries like KDE Frameworks 5 (KF5) and Qt5. As a side note, KF6 and Qt6 have been announced, and the first release of Qt6 has been scheduled to the end of 2020.

  • KTechLab git master doesn't depend on deprecated Qt5/KF5 API anymore

    KTechLab git master doesn’t depend anymore on deprecated Qt5/KF5 APIs. Thank you for everybody who made this possible! Using only up-to-date APIs should help with long-term maintenance of KTechLab and probably it helps distributors of KTechLab, too.

