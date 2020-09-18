today's howtos
Monitoring my home network
I decided to run a Telegraf agent in my RPi connected to my home router over LAN and scrape metrics using Prometheus and visualise graphs in Grafana! For the non-patient readers, here’s what my dashboard looks like!: [...]
5 Ways to Install Deb File from Command Line
Get Public IP from Terminal on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Create a CentOS 8 KVM Networked Bridge Interface
How to install and use 7-zip in Linux
9 tee Command Examples in Linux
How to Install Node js in Ubuntu 20.04 Two Methods Explained for Beginners
How to install MySQL in Ubuntu 20.04 a Step by Step Tutorial for Beginners
Linux File Permission Change by chmod Command in Linux Guide for Beginners
The great filter of open source projects
So, with the recent layoffs at Mozilla — among other things — a bit of discussion on the sustainability of open source projects has been reignited. There was a wide range of takes: from “FOSS is dead” (no) to “we need to re-decentralize the internet” (yes). I could not quite help putting forth opinions on the matter myself and did so on a short twitter thread. Fundamentally though, the opinions expressed on this matter seem to almost talk past each other — and I think the reasons for this might be found in history of open source(1). [...] Another — later — project, that I am assuming to have been quite resilient and which I am assuming will continue to be quite resilient is gentoo linux: By requiring users to compile all software themselves, this distribution makes their users either give up on their installs or gets them at least halfway to be packagers (and for a distribution, packagers are contributors) themselves. Also, by not having to deal with binaries, gentoo reduces its infrastructure needs to a minimum. And even while there are some signs of downsizing at gentoo, I am hopeful that the flexibility mentioned above makes gentoo more sustainable and self-reliant than others for quite some time to come. [...] All of the above projects, commoditized their complements and this allowed users, who were not contributors to still benefit from the work of those who were as these contributors were interested in protecting the complement.
Best Torrent Clients for Linux
This article will cover various free and open source Torrent clients available for Linux. The torrents clients featured below have nearly identical feature sets. These features include support for magnet links, bandwidth control tools, tracker editing, encryption support, scheduled downloading, directory watching, webseed downloads, peer management, port forwarding and proxy management. Unique features of individual torrents clients are stated in their respective headings below.
Audiocasts/Shows: Adding And Removing Swap Files Is Easy In Linux, Linux Action News, Open Source Security Poscast
Matthias Clasen: GtkColumnView
One thing that I left unfinished in my recent series on list views and models in GTK 4 is a detailed look at GtkColumnView. This will easily be the most complicated part of the series. We are entering into the heartland of GtkTreeView—anything aiming to replace most its features will be a complicated beast. Also: Oculus Rift CV1 progress
