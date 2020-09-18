Android Leftovers
Easy Fix for Google Maps and Waze GPS Problems After Android 11 Update
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Xiaomi Android 11 update tracker: Mi, Redmi & Poco received beta/stable
Craftsmen have ported Android 11 to the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 while the manufacturer is testing Android 10Craftsmen have ported Android 11 to the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 while the manufacturer is testing Android 10
Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 is coming with ColorOS 11 features
The Xiaomi Redmi K20, Mi CC9 Pro and Redmi K30 may be next in line for Android 11-based MIUI 12 upgrades
Google reads out aloud for iOS after Android
Google Maps Suddenly Becomes Painfully Slow on Some Android Phones
Firefox for Android has a vulnerability that allows hackers to hijack your device over Wi-Fi
This Auto-Folding Cable Is Just What You Need to Run Android Auto
Best Icon Packs for Android 2020
15 top mobile games for Android and Apple devices
Iranian hackers' Android malware spies on dissidents by stealing 2FA codes
Super Mario 64 Runs On Android Without A Nintendo 64 Emulator
Samsung Galaxy Watch3: Redefines Health For Android Users
Best Free and Open Source Terminal Session Recording
The vast majority of computer users depend on a graphical user interface, and fear the command line. However, the command line holds significant power and versatility. Commands issued from a shell offer system administrators a quick and easy way to update, configure and repair a system. The benefits of the command line are not only confined to system administration. The ability to transverse the file system quickly, give more information about files and directories, automate tasks, bring together the power of multiple console tools in a single command line, and run shell scripts are just a few examples of how the command line can offer a potent, multifarious toolbox.
Geniatech XPI 3128 RK3128 SBC is Equipped with an NXP WIFi 5 Module
Geniatech XPI family of single board computers was first introduced in 2018 with the launch of the XPI-S905X development board following many of Raspberry Pi 3 Model B features and form factor. The company has now added another board to the family with XPI 3128 single board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3128 quad-core Cortex-A7 processor coupled with up to 2 GB RAM and 64 GB flash, as well as an NXP WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 module.
Keep Tabs on Your To-Do Lists With This GNOME Extension
Task Widget is an open source GNOME extension that shows your to-do list embedded in the GNOME message tray (also known as the calendar or notification shade). This widget area displays your pending to-do items, and lets you check off tasks as you complete them. Task Widget is is able to integrate “…with GNOME Online Accounts and a number of GNOME applications, such as Evolution and To Do” but it is is not, by design, intended to replace any of those apps or services. Or to put it another way: it’s not a standalone task manager or to-do app. You can’t, for example, add a task from the widget area, or edit one either. You can only mark a task as done (or unmark it as done).
Monitoring Tux Machines With Apachetop, Nmon and Htop
Summary: A little glimpse at how we monitor this site for DDOS attacks and general performance, especially now that DDOS attacks have already become pervasive and routine (Apachetop helps identity attack patterns and visual, colourful alerts are triggered in Nmon and Htop)
