Games: Delver, Blasphemous, Grey Hack, Arachnowopunk and Bevy First person dungeon-crawler 'Delver' properly open source again, pulls in lots of updates After only recently being released on itch.io, it seems the team behind the chunky-pixel first-person dungeon crawler Delver aren't done. What actually is Delver? It's a dungeon crawler that has a sweet mix of 90s FPS combat blended with classic RPG mechanics, permadeath and procedural generation so it's a good test of skill and something fun to keep coming back to for just one more run. It also looks pretty darn awesome.

Explore a nightmarish world of twisted religion in Blasphemous - now available for Linux The Game Kitchen and Team17 have now delivered on their promise of official Linux (and macOS) support for Blasphemous as it's now available. Set in a world where a foul curse has fallen upon the land simply known as The Miracle, which visibly and tangibly manifests peoples "guilt, repentance, mourning and every pain of the soul of all kind". You play as The Penitent One, sole survivor of a massacre known as the Silent Sorrow. Trapped in an endless cycle of death and rebirth, it’s down to you to free the world from this terrible fate and reach the origin of your anguish. It sounds quite horrible but it sure does make for an engrossing setting.

A little hacking on a Monday morning? Why not with the online sim Grey Hack Feel like letting off some steam and do a little hacking? How about in a safe environment that also happens to be a game where everyone is trying to do it? Grey Hack sounds amusing. Grey Hack is not a new game, it actually released on Steam in Early Access back in 2017. Similar in idea to another game called hackmud, except that Grey Hack is constantly updated with new features and expands what you can do.

Arachnowopunk is a single-button infinite-runner mini-metroidvania Benny Heller, developer of Arachnowopunk emailed in to show off their new single-button infinite-runner mini-metroidvania and it's quite sweet. Developed partly on Ubuntu with the wonderful cross-platform HaxeFlixel, it's an incredibly accessible and simple game on the surface. You just have to keep going, tapping the up arrow key to switch between platforms and keep on running. Mechanically simple, with smooth pixel-art but the game certainly isn't simple to actually play. It will require your full attention to get through.

Bevy seems like an impressive upcoming free and open source game engine made with Rust Feeling a little rusty? After a new game engine for your next game development project? Have a look at Bevy, a cross-platform and open source data-driven game engine built in Rust. [...] Just recently on September 19, 2020 it had a big new release too. Bevy 0.2 brings in some advanced new features, like a custom async-friendly task system which they showed some impressive CPU performance wins. It also adds in some early work towards Bevy running on the web using WebAssembly/WASM, with an example game (try it here). On top of that it adds in cross-platform support for most controllers with with GilRs game in put library and plenty more.