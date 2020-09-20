Risc-V RV32E variant gets Segger’s floating-point library

"This new release is much smaller than anything available to us for comparison and, at the same time, is incredibly fast," claimed Segger founder Rolf Segger. "In the world of embedded systems, every byte counts. The Segger floating-point library uses the architectural advantages of Risc-V to close the code-density gap to comparable Arm Cortex devices." The arithmetic functions are hand-coded in assembly language to minimise memory footprint, and the floating-point library complies with the Risc-V ABI standard so that is can plug-and-play replace other floating point libraries. Electronics Weekly has requested a code size byte count. Until that arrives, the company is saying: replacing the GNU floating-point library with Segger's results in an >72% code size reduction of the benchmark application. The library is integrated into Segger Embedded Studio for Risc-V. "Using Embedded Studio, benchmarking for both floating-point and runtime libraries can be done quickly and easily," said the company. It can be licensed by end customers and tool-chain suppliers, and is available at no cost for non-commercial usage under Segger's Friendly License.

Running PlasmaShell with Vulkan

QtQuick, in slightly more words, is a scene graph implementation. At a developer level we create abstract "Items" which might be some text or a rectangle etc or a picture. This in turn gets transformed into a tree of nodes with geometry, "materials" and transforms. In turn this gets translated into a big long stream of OpenGL instructions which we send to the graphic card. Qt6 will see this officially change to sit on top of the "Render Hardware Interface" stack, that instead of always producing OpenGL, will support Vulkan, Metal and Direct3D natively. The super clever part about it is that custom shaders (low level fast drawing) are also abstracted; meaning we will write some GLSL and generate the relevant shader for each API without having to duplicate the work.

Give Your GNOME Desktop a Tiling Makeover With Material Shell GNOME Extension

There is something about tiling windows that attracts many people. Perhaps it looks good or perhaps it is time-saving if you are a fan of keyboard shortcuts in Linux. Or maybe it’s the challenge of using the uncommon tiling windows. From i3 to Sway, there are so many tiling window managers available for Linux desktop. Configuring a tiling window manager itself requires a steep learning curve. This is why projects like Regolith desktop exist to give you preconfigured tiling desktop so that you can get started with tiling windows with less effort. Let me introduce you to a similar project named Material Shell that makes using tiling feature even easier than Regolith.