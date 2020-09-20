Risc-V RV32E variant gets Segger’s floating-point library
“This new release is much smaller than anything available to us for comparison and, at the same time, is incredibly fast,” claimed Segger founder Rolf Segger. “In the world of embedded systems, every byte counts. The Segger floating-point library uses the architectural advantages of Risc-V to close the code-density gap to comparable Arm Cortex devices.”
The arithmetic functions are hand-coded in assembly language to minimise memory footprint, and the floating-point library complies with the Risc-V ABI standard so that is can plug-and-play replace other floating point libraries.
Electronics Weekly has requested a code size byte count. Until that arrives, the company is saying: replacing the GNU floating-point library with Segger’s results in an >72% code size reduction of the benchmark application.
The library is integrated into Segger Embedded Studio for Risc-V. “Using Embedded Studio, benchmarking for both floating-point and runtime libraries can be done quickly and easily,” said the company. It can be licensed by end customers and tool-chain suppliers, and is available at no cost for non-commercial usage under Segger’s Friendly License.
Also: RISC-V embedded variant RV32E now fully supported by SEGGER's Floating-Point library
