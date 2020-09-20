11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Video Editors
Video editing is the process of editing motion video footage. In the new age of personal video, video editing is becoming a central function of the desktop, with the popularity of video editing software ever increasing.
Any self-respecting operating system that has ambitions on becoming the dominant force on the desktop therefore needs to have a good selection of video editing software. Video sharing websites such as YouTube are now enormously popular with hundreds of thousands of new videos uploaded every day.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 781 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Unity, Super Slap Sisters, Ayo the Clown and Steam News Hub
Vulkan Graphics: Vulkan Portability Extension and More
Android Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat: State of PHP 8.0, OpenShift and IBM POWER CPUs
Recent comments
1 hour 2 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 30 min ago
20 hours 23 min ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago