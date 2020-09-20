Plasma Beta Review Day
Plasma 5.20 is now in beta, which gives us one month of intense testing, bugfixing and polishing.
During this time we need as many hands on deck as possible to help with finding regressions, triaging incoming reports and generally being on top of as much as possible.
In order to make this process more accessible, more systematic and hopefully more fun we are going to run an official "Plasma Beta Review Day"
