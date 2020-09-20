Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
Compact in-vehicle gateway offers flexible power switching
Axiomtek’s rugged, Linux-ready“ UST200-83H-FL” is a compact, DIN-rail IoT gateway with an Apollo Lake SoC plus dual isolated GbE, mSATA, CAN, DIO, dual mini-PCIe, and in-vehicle friendly power management.
In-vehicle computers are becoming increasingly diverse, with different systems targeting everything from infotainment to telematics to ADAS and camera integration. Axiomtek’s fanless UST200-83H-FL is billed as an in-vehicle IoT gateway for shuttle buses, police cars, ambulances, cold chain trucks, forklifts, and heavy-duty vehicles. The DIN-rail and wall-mountable system measures only 125 x 100 x 31mm and weighs 0.3 Kg.
WPQ873 Wireless Embedded SBC is Powered by Qualcomm IPQ8072A WiFi 6 SoC, Supports 5G Modules
The company provides support for the older OpenWrt Barrier Breaker which appears to be the same for all Qualcomm Networking Pro series, as well as Qualcomm SDKs with QCA binary drivers. Optional accessories include a JTAG programmer, a serial converter, and a power supply.
These geodesic RGB LED spheres are absolutely stunning
While this project took him over 100 hours to complete, creator Whity claims that his glowing geodesic domes were worth the effort. As seen below, each dome is able to light up its triangular faces, using via WS2812B programmable LEDs embedded inside. The effect is mesmerizing on video, and has to be even more so in person.
Each device is controlled by an Arduino Nano, along with a MPU-6050 inertial measurement unit. A series of 18650 rechargeable batteries provide power for the numerous lights involved. Magnets hold the two halves of the spheres together for easy access, and the triangles were 3D-printed with hinges to make assembly easier.
Games: Unity, Super Slap Sisters, Ayo the Clown and Steam News Hub
Vulkan Graphics: Vulkan Portability Extension and More
Android Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat: State of PHP 8.0, OpenShift and IBM POWER CPUs
