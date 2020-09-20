Screencasts and Audiocasts: Deepin 20 Review, FuryBSD 20200907 Overview, GNU World Order and Linux in the Ham Shack.
-
Deepin 20 Review: The Most Beautiful Linux Distro You'll Ever See
-
FuryBSD 20200907 overview | Unleash the Fury
In this video, I am going to show an overview of FuryBSD 20200907 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
GNU World Order 372
History of containers, and a look back at this past weekend's Open Jam game jam.
-
LHS Episode #368: Remote Operation Deep Dive
Welcome to the 368th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this deep dive episode, the hosts discuss several ways to operate your station from a remote location or unattended when necessary and legal to do so. The options include remote desktop operation, network audio forwarding, hardware to physically separate your radio from your head unit via network and much more. Thank you for listening and we hope you find this episode entertaining and educational.
-
