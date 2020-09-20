IBM/Red Hat: State of PHP 8.0, OpenShift and IBM POWER CPUs
PHP extensions status with upcoming PHP 8.0
With PHP 8.0 entering stabilization phase, time to check the status of most commonly used PHP extensions (at least, the ones available in my repository).
Red Hat Training delivers new courses for OpenShift developers and administrators
Red Hat OpenShift includes what you need to meet your team’s objectives by enabling a high velocity DevOps pipeline, leading to faster, dynamic application deployments. It includes an enterprise-grade Linux operating system, container runtime, networking, monitoring, container registry, authentication, and authorization solutions. These components are tested together for unified operations on a complete Kubernetes platform spanning major public clouds.
While the promise of container-based architecture is compelling, the road to container adoption can be complex. To gain the full benefit of containers, administrators and developers alike need a flexible program that delivers a modern, container-based infrastructure—with the necessary organizational process changes. With our new courses Red Hat is able to better facilitate your organization’s container adoption journey at both the administrative and developer level.
POWER Coregroup Support Coming With Linux 5.10
There is some new feature code in the IBM POWER CPU architecture's "-next" Git tree for the Linux 5.10 kernel.
Queued up this past week is coregroup support for POWER processors on Linux. This includes a cleanup of the PowerPC topologies code and adding the Coregroup support, which in this context is about a group/subset of cores on a die that share a resource.
