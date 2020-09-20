Programming Leftovers
Top 10 Natural Language Processing Tools For Today's Demand
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Call for 2021 Roadmap Blogs Ending Soon
We will be closing the collection of blog posts on October 5th. As a reminder, we plan to close the survey on September 24th, later this week.
Python Practice Problems: Get Ready for Your Next Interview
Are you a Python developer brushing up on your skills before an interview? If so, then this tutorial will usher you through a series of Python practice problems meant to simulate common coding test scenarios. After you develop your own solutions, you’ll walk through the Real Python team’s answers so you can optimize your code, impress your interviewer, and land your dream job!
Learn to Code Free — Our Interactive Courses Are ALL Free This Week!
Exciting news: for the next week, all courses are free. Yup, every single course in every learning path is free from Sept 21-28.
This free week includes all of our courses in R, Python, SQL, machine learning, Git, the command line, and much more!
Even more exciting: complete at least one mission during this week and you'll unlock an additional prize: a downloadable data science career resources pack sent to your email!
Now, it’s easier than ever to go from total beginner to job-qualified using Dataquest. The paywall is down!
Molfile "S SKP"
In the last couple of essays I described some of the parts of a SDF record then pointed out some of the ways to break simple SDF record tokenizers. In this essay I'll point out an documentation curiosity which makes it even harder to parse a molfile with simple tools, though until I wrote this essay I had never seen it in actual use.
