Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

openSUSE Tumbleweed vs. Leap 15.2 vs. Jump Alpha Benchmarks

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of September 2020 02:30:36 AM Filed under
SUSE

Following the recent alpha debut of the openSUSE Jump distribution for testing that is working to synchronize SUSE Linux Enterprise with openSUSE Leap, there was an inquiry made about the performance of it. So for addressing that premium member's question, here are some benchmarks carried out recently of the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 against the openSUSE Jump in its early state against the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

openSUSE Tumbleweed vs. Leap 15.2 vs. Jump Alpha Benchmarks

Following the recent alpha debut of the openSUSE Jump distribution for testing that is working to synchronize SUSE Linux Enterprise with openSUSE Leap, there was an inquiry made about the performance of it. So for addressing that premium member's question, here are some benchmarks carried out recently of the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 against the openSUSE Jump in its early state against the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed. Read more

today's howtos

Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements

The UBports community has announced the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 as their newest over-the-air update to this Ubuntu mobile operating system. With Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 now supported are the Sony Xperia X/XZ/Performance and OnePlus 3/3T devices. This is on top of around one dozen other devices from the LG Nexus 4/5 to earlier OnePlus devices, FairPhone 2, Nexus 7, and different Meizu and BQ devices from the early days of the Ubuntu Touch effort at Canonical. Read more Direct: Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 release Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 649

Announcement of the passing of Jari Fredriksson

Some know that Jari's mirror broke a few weeks ago and we've been trying
to reach him. I am sorry to announce that Jari Fredriksson was a great
supporter of the project running an sa-update mirror, helping with our
masscheck program, testing releases, and just generally being a great
member of our community.

On behalf of the entire project, I'd like to extend our condolences to
him and his family.  He will be missed.

If anyone wishes to send a note of condolences it can be done through
Jouni, his employer. http://www.jounivirtanenconsulting.com/contact/

Sincerely,

Kevin A. McGrail
Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6