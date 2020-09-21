openSUSE Tumbleweed vs. Leap 15.2 vs. Jump Alpha Benchmarks
Following the recent alpha debut of the openSUSE Jump distribution for testing that is working to synchronize SUSE Linux Enterprise with openSUSE Leap, there was an inquiry made about the performance of it. So for addressing that premium member's question, here are some benchmarks carried out recently of the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 against the openSUSE Jump in its early state against the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
The UBports community has announced the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 as their newest over-the-air update to this Ubuntu mobile operating system. With Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 now supported are the Sony Xperia X/XZ/Performance and OnePlus 3/3T devices. This is on top of around one dozen other devices from the LG Nexus 4/5 to earlier OnePlus devices, FairPhone 2, Nexus 7, and different Meizu and BQ devices from the early days of the Ubuntu Touch effort at Canonical. Direct: Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 release Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 649
Announcement of the passing of Jari Fredriksson
Some know that Jari's mirror broke a few weeks ago and we've been trying to reach him. I am sorry to announce that Jari Fredriksson was a great supporter of the project running an sa-update mirror, helping with our masscheck program, testing releases, and just generally being a great member of our community. On behalf of the entire project, I'd like to extend our condolences to him and his family. He will be missed. If anyone wishes to send a note of condolences it can be done through Jouni, his employer. http://www.jounivirtanenconsulting.com/contact/ Sincerely, Kevin A. McGrail
