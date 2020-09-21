Latest Audiocasts/Shows
This Week in Linux 117: GNOME 3.38, Xfce 4.16, NVIDIA Buys ARM, Firefox Send Shutdown, PinePhone
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a ton of news week . . . a crazy amount of news that I had to limit it for time. We’ve got some desktop environment news from GNOME with GNOME 3.38 released and Xfce’s updates on New Features & Release Date for Xfce 4.16. PinePhone announced there’s now a Multi-Distro Image in fact 13 distros in 1 and we’ll check out an affordable Linux laptop in the Slimbook Essential. Mozilla announced the shutting down of Firefox Send & Firefox Notes while NVIDIA is poised to Acquire ARM for $40 Billion! LBRY Announces a new YouTube alternative platform called Odysee and Deepin Linux announced the release of Deepin 20. Finally we’ll round out this monster episode with some comments made by Mark Shuttleworth on the future of Ubuntu’s Community Council. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
If You Support Free Software, You Should Support Gun Rights
I support the Free Software Movement, and I support the Second Ammendment. To me, supporting both seems a natural fit. I see a lot of similarities between the kinds of freedoms that both movements are fighting for. Yet, I don't see enough of the "free software" crowd here in the US standing up for gun rights.
Python Podcast: Flexible Network Security Detection And Response With Grapl - Episode 281
Servers and services that have any exposure to the public internet are under a constant barrage of attacks. Network security engineers are tasked with discovering and addressing any potential breaches to their systems, which is a never-ending task as attackers continually evolve their tactics. In order to gain better visibility into complex exploits Colin O'Brien built the Grapl platform, using graph database technology to more easily discover relationships between activities within and across servers. In this episode he shares his motivations for creating a new system to discover potential security breaches, how its design simplifies the work of identifying complex attacks without relying on brittle rules, and how you can start using it to monitor your own systems today.
openSUSE Tumbleweed vs. Leap 15.2 vs. Jump Alpha Benchmarks
Following the recent alpha debut of the openSUSE Jump distribution for testing that is working to synchronize SUSE Linux Enterprise with openSUSE Leap, there was an inquiry made about the performance of it. So for addressing that premium member's question, here are some benchmarks carried out recently of the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 against the openSUSE Jump in its early state against the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
The UBports community has announced the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 as their newest over-the-air update to this Ubuntu mobile operating system. With Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 now supported are the Sony Xperia X/XZ/Performance and OnePlus 3/3T devices. This is on top of around one dozen other devices from the LG Nexus 4/5 to earlier OnePlus devices, FairPhone 2, Nexus 7, and different Meizu and BQ devices from the early days of the Ubuntu Touch effort at Canonical. Direct: Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 release Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 649
Announcement of the passing of Jari Fredriksson
Some know that Jari's mirror broke a few weeks ago and we've been trying to reach him. I am sorry to announce that Jari Fredriksson was a great supporter of the project running an sa-update mirror, helping with our masscheck program, testing releases, and just generally being a great member of our community. On behalf of the entire project, I'd like to extend our condolences to him and his family. He will be missed. If anyone wishes to send a note of condolences it can be done through Jouni, his employer. http://www.jounivirtanenconsulting.com/contact/ Sincerely, Kevin A. McGrail
