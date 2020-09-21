Python Programming
Python Comments
Comments are the lines in a computer program that help to build a better understanding of the functionality of the system. In any programming language, comments are written in natural language and in a human-readable way. They are not executed rather they are ignored by the compiler or interpreter. The comments in Python are used for various purposes. In this article, we will explain to you how you can add comments in python.
Comments enhance the code understandability: Comments help us to understand why a certain code block is added in the program and what its purpose is. If a programmer writes a block of code, then he may not add the comments because he understands the purpose of writing a specific block of code. But, if another programmer wants to update the code, then it is not so easy for him to understand the code in minutes. So, when we add the comments, it helps other programmers to understand the code. Let’s assume, you are working on the Python project. It was the medium size project initially. But for now, your company to enhance this project and bringing more developers and programmers to write the code. If you have no written the comments in your program, then you will see that it will be very hard for them to understand the code and it will take more time. But if you have properly written the comments with every block of code, then the newly hired developers will easily understand the existing code. Initially, writing and maintaining the comments take some time, but it saves a lot of your time in the future.
Comments promote the code reusability: When we develop similar software systems, then reusing the existing is the best practice. It saves a lot of our effort and time. While reusing the code, first we check what components we have to reuse. We have to understand the functionality of the particular component. Comments help us to understand the functionality of the component and they promote the code re-usability.
Python 3.8.5 : A sphere in Cartesian coordinates - part 001.
I like the equation of a sphere of radius R centered at the origin is given in Cartesian coordinates:
x*x + y*y + z*z = r*r
It is one of the first elements that helped me better understand mathematics and later the dynamics and theory of electromagnetic fields.
PSA: Mailman used to harrass people
It seems that Mailman instances are being abused to harrass [sic] people with subscribe spam. If some random people complain to you that they "never wanted to subscribe to your mailing list", you may be a victim to that attack, even if you run the latest Mailman 2.
openSUSE Tumbleweed vs. Leap 15.2 vs. Jump Alpha Benchmarks
Following the recent alpha debut of the openSUSE Jump distribution for testing that is working to synchronize SUSE Linux Enterprise with openSUSE Leap, there was an inquiry made about the performance of it. So for addressing that premium member's question, here are some benchmarks carried out recently of the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 against the openSUSE Jump in its early state against the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed.
today's howtos
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
The UBports community has announced the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 as their newest over-the-air update to this Ubuntu mobile operating system. With Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 now supported are the Sony Xperia X/XZ/Performance and OnePlus 3/3T devices. This is on top of around one dozen other devices from the LG Nexus 4/5 to earlier OnePlus devices, FairPhone 2, Nexus 7, and different Meizu and BQ devices from the early days of the Ubuntu Touch effort at Canonical. Direct: Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 release Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 649
Announcement of the passing of Jari Fredriksson
Some know that Jari's mirror broke a few weeks ago and we've been trying to reach him. I am sorry to announce that Jari Fredriksson was a great supporter of the project running an sa-update mirror, helping with our masscheck program, testing releases, and just generally being a great member of our community. On behalf of the entire project, I'd like to extend our condolences to him and his family. He will be missed. If anyone wishes to send a note of condolences it can be done through Jouni, his employer. http://www.jounivirtanenconsulting.com/contact/ Sincerely, Kevin A. McGrail
