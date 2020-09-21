Laravel Programming Send Emails in Laravel Using SMTP Sending an email is a common requirement for any web application. Some general uses of sending emails include verifying user registration, getting feedback from users, providing options to contact the site administrator, etc. The Laravel framework contains several packages to send emails from the Laravel project. SMTP, Mailgun, Postmark, and Amazon SES are used in Laravel for sending simple, transactional, and bulk emails. Laravel has an email-sending library named SwiftMailer to send an email with an email template. This tutorial shows you how to send a simple email using SMTP.

Laravel Facade The Laravel service container allows the user to initiate classes by alias. The way to access the Laravel service container is called a facade. Laravel contains many built-in facades to access different Laravel features. The facade is used in Laravel to make the application more testable, flexible, and simpler. All built-in facades are defined in the namespace Illuminate\Support\Facades. This tutorial shows how to create and use Laravel built-in facades.

Laravel Pagination Pagination is used to display many records at once by dividing the data into multiple pages to make it readable. Using pagination in Laravel is very simple because this feature is integrated with Eloquent ORM and a query builder. The limit and offset of the paginations are calculated automatically in Laravel. The paginate() and link() methods are used to implement pagination in Laravel. This tutorial shows you how to apply pagination in Laravel projects.

Laravel Route The route is used to create a request URL for the Laravel application. The URL is defined in the route file in a human-readable format. In Laravel 7, all types of route information are stored in two files, web.php and api.php. These files are located in the routes folder of the Laravel project. All web application-related routes are defined in web.php and all API-related routes are defined in api.php. This tutorial covers different types of routing methods and how the get() method can be used for defining the different routes for Laravel projects.

Laravel Resource Controllers A resource controller is used in Laravel to perform CRUD operations easily. When you will create a resource controller using artisan command from the terminal then it will create all necessary methods inside the controller related to CRUD operations. It handles all HTTP requests for the application and requires a single line of code for CRUD routes. How you can create a resource controller and perform CRUD operations in Laravel are shown in this tutorial.

