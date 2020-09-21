Language Selection

The Linux Laptop Market Has A Serious Problem

Linux

I’d love to see more purpose-built Linux laptops priced somewhere between the $199 Pinebook Pro and the $1000 XPS 13s and Oryx Pros. A variety of $400 to $600 daily driver laptops that people can feel comfortable using. It will take time and effort and especially patience, but as we keep edging into macOS and Windows market share, the prices will come down, and interest will go up.

Provided that the average PC user doesn’t glance at the landscape of Linux laptops and immediately assume they’ve been priced out of participating.

Run Linux apps on your Chromebook

Chromebooks have been a game-changer for PreK-12 school systems, enabling them to purchase low-cost laptop computers for students, teachers, and administrators to use. While Chromebooks have always been powered by a Linux-based operating system (Chrome OS), until recently, there was no way to run most Linux apps on one. But that changed when Google released Crostini, a virtual machine that allows Chromebooks to run Linux (Beta). Most Chromebooks released after 2019 and some earlier models can run Crostini and Linux (Beta). Check this list of supported devices to see if your Chromebook is on it. Fortunately, my Acer Chromebook 15 with 2GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor is supported. Read more

Create transparency in your game graphics with GIMP

Whether you're programming a game or an app with Python or Lua, you're probably using PNG graphics for your game assets. An advantage of the PNG format, which is not available in a JPEG, is the ability to store an alpha channel. Alpha is, essentially, the "color" of invisibility or transparency. Alpha is the part of an image you don't see. For example, if you were to draw a doughnut, the doughnut hole would be filled with alpha, and you could see whatever was behind it. A common problem is how to find the alpha part of an image. Sometimes, your programming framework, whether it's Python Arcade, Pygame, LÖVE, or anything else, detects the alpha channel and treats it (after the appropriate function calls) as transparency. That means it renders no new pixels where there's alpha, leaving that doughnut hole empty. It's 100% transparent or 0% opaque and functionally "invisible." Read more

Meet eDEX-UI, A Sci-Fi Inspired Linux Terminal Emulator With Some Cool Features

eDEX-UI is a cool sci-fi inspired terminal emulator that looks cool with a bunch of options like system monitoring. Check out what features it offers. Read more

Python Programming

  • Python Comments

    Comments are the lines in a computer program that help to build a better understanding of the functionality of the system. In any programming language, comments are written in natural language and in a human-readable way. They are not executed rather they are ignored by the compiler or interpreter. The comments in Python are used for various purposes. In this article, we will explain to you how you can add comments in python. [...] Comments enhance the code understandability: Comments help us to understand why a certain code block is added in the program and what its purpose is. If a programmer writes a block of code, then he may not add the comments because he understands the purpose of writing a specific block of code. But, if another programmer wants to update the code, then it is not so easy for him to understand the code in minutes. So, when we add the comments, it helps other programmers to understand the code. Let’s assume, you are working on the Python project. It was the medium size project initially. But for now, your company to enhance this project and bringing more developers and programmers to write the code. If you have no written the comments in your program, then you will see that it will be very hard for them to understand the code and it will take more time. But if you have properly written the comments with every block of code, then the newly hired developers will easily understand the existing code. Initially, writing and maintaining the comments take some time, but it saves a lot of your time in the future. Comments promote the code reusability: When we develop similar software systems, then reusing the existing is the best practice. It saves a lot of our effort and time. While reusing the code, first we check what components we have to reuse. We have to understand the functionality of the particular component. Comments help us to understand the functionality of the component and they promote the code re-usability.

  • Python 3.8.5 : A sphere in Cartesian coordinates - part 001.

    I like the equation of a sphere of radius R centered at the origin is given in Cartesian coordinates: x*x + y*y + z*z = r*r It is one of the first elements that helped me better understand mathematics and later the dynamics and theory of electromagnetic fields.

  • PSA: Mailman used to harrass people

    It seems that Mailman instances are being abused to harrass [sic] people with subscribe spam. If some random people complain to you that they "never wanted to subscribe to your mailing list", you may be a victim to that attack, even if you run the latest Mailman 2.

