Today in Techrights
- Minimalism for Maximisation of Productivity and Clutter Mitigation
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, September 21, 2020
- Post-Coronavirus Linux.com Became Nothing But a SPAM Site
- Erosion of Free Speech and Tolerance of Opposing Viewpoints in Free Software Communities
- Links 21/9/2020: PlasmaShell With Vulkan, Plasma Beta Review Day, OpenMediaVault 5.5.11
- Guest Post: The Worrying State of Political Judgement in Free Software Communities
- Links 21/9/2020: KTechLab 0.50.0, Linux 5.9 RC6
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, September 20, 2020
- Git is Free Software, GitHub is Proprietary Trap
- Daniel Pocock on Codes of Conduct and Their Potential Dangers in Practice
- Links 20/9/2020: Flameshot Screenshot Tool 0.8, Okular Improvements and More
- Reminder: Vice Chair of the Linux Foundation's Board is an Oracle Executive Who Used to Work for Microsoft
-
TechNexion Unveils EDM and AXON SoM’s Powered by NXP i.MX8M Plus SoC
The company offers standard support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux-built Yocto Project, and Android 10, as well as extended support for FreeRTOS. If it feels like you’ve seen EDM-G-IMX8M-PLUS module before it’s because it should be the one found in the upcoming Wandboard 8MPLUS SBC. There’s will be other development kits based on existing AXON/EDM baseboards including AXON-PI Raspberry Pi-like starter board, or the full-featured AXON-WIZARD and EDM-WIZARD evaluation boards. Marcel vandenHeuvel, TechNexion’s CEO, gives an overview of the AXON i.MX8M Plus modules and baseboard, and shows a Yocto 3.0 Linux demo with dual displays.
Security: AppArmor and SELinux, Linux Security Features and Zero Trust Security Model
Linux Lite 5.2 RC-1 Is Now Available For Download And Testing
Linux Lite is undoubtedly one of the best lightweight and Windows alternative Linux operating systems. Earlier on May 31, 2020, Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon released the most feature-rich, Linux Lite 5.0 “Emerald.” Working on the next Linux Lite 5.2 version release, Jerry Bezencon has now made its first testing version available for download. So, let’s see what the new features and updates are coming in the Linux Lite 5.2.
Android Leftovers
