Games Leftovers
Space Cadet is a punishing two-button neon-infused arcade experience
Love a challenge? Enjoy some of the classic neon arcade shoot 'em up experiences? You should definitely take a look over at Space Cadet then.
It's a super-simple game mechanically and yet it's also seriously good too. Trapped inside some sort of arena, presumably done to keep the gameplay tight and focused, and abandoned by your crew during a mining operation - you're operating a space ship by switching between different systems with one button and activating them with another. Only having two buttons really makes it challenging and hilariously difficult too.
In the 2D survival game Underlings, you're a monster trying to live a peaceful life
Underlings is a new Early Access 2D survival game where the protagonist is a former monster, trying to get away from their past life and start fresh.
Set in a ruthless world where everything is trying to kill you, the bosses of the underworld don't seem to be too pleased at you wanting the simple life. It mixes in exploration, mining, crafting, farming, base building and more into an experience that blends together all of that with daily survival as it sounds like you're often raided.
Chuck's Challenge 3D gets a huge 2020 revamp as a free upgrade out now
Chuck's Challenge 3D 2020 is out now, as a free update and a major revamp to the tile-based puzzle game from the creator of the classic Chip's Challenge.
What is it? A fiendishly addictive puzzler that’s packed with features that will tease the brain and challenge the fingers. It also comes with a level editor that lets you upload and share your levels for everyone to play and rate, all from within the game. From what Niffler Ltd said about it: "The game walks the player through the evolution of gaming: move from A to B, collect items, the red key opens the red door, and much more. But, like Lego, knowing what each piece does is only the beginning of the fun, as players can also create and share their own levels using a simple paint-style interface and seamless cloud storage."
It comes with over 150 levels made by the developer and with such awesome dedication so long after release, along with it supporting Linux they're a developer worth giving over your monies to.
Futuristic, mysterious, full of physics and circuits - puzzle game The Long Gate is out
Developer David Shaw has now released The Long Gate, a thoroughly mysterious puzzle game full of quantum physics and circuits set up as puzzles.
With puzzles that can be completed in whatever order you find them, Shaw worked with a quantum computing science company called D-Wave Systems to build them and make sure the quantum theory used is factual and achievable. The result is a puzzle game with a very interesting idea - if you can grasp the mechanics and if you love tinkering with wires.
Problems for Linux Gaming
Huge news about Microsoft just hit the market and how it affects Linux Gaming.
Microsoft to Acquire Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 Billion
Through the deal to purchase ZeniMax Media, the Xbox maker will become the owner of one of the largest private game developers and publishers, known for making such franchises as Fallout, Doom and The Elder Scrolls.
Microsoft cited its focus on growing cloud gaming service Xbox Game Pass, which has 15 million subscribers, as one motivation for the deal. Bethesda games, including Fallout 76, are already available on the service. More will be added to Game Pass and eventually the publishers new releases, including upcoming space epic Starfield, will be available on the service the same day the launch on Xboxes and PCs.
Microsoft to Buy Bethesda for $7.5 Billion to Boost Xbox
Bethesda is the publisher of games like The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout and also has at least two titles slated for debut next year. ZeniMax, based in Rockville, Maryland, owns several other studios across the globe, giving Microsoft’s Xbox business a much-needed infusion of titles and game developers. It’s one of the biggest privately held game companies with 2,300 employees worldwide, Microsoft said. The latest in the Elder Scrolls series has sold more than 20 million copies, making it among the top-selling games of all time.
Why Microsoft bought Bethesda for $7.5 billion
Microsoft may not necessarily care about exclusivity anymore, but it still needs studios. First-party developers are the lifeblood of game publishers because they allow them to control the cadence of major releases and better manage budgets and cross-franchise resources like game engines and creative talent. Most important to Microsoft right now, however, is having the final say on distribution. By owning a studio, Microsoft gets to decide where and for how much the game is sold, including giving it away for free as part of a subscription service.
GNU/Linux-Compatible Devices
10 Raspberry Pi alternatives for you to try out
While the Raspberry Pi may have kick-started the popularity of single-board computers, it is by no means the only option out there. These days, new Pi-like boards are announced on a near-monthly basis, some offering comparable specs to the latest Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, with others bumping up specs to PC-like levels or throwing machine-learning capabilities into the mix. On the opposite end of the spectrum, you have boards that have been stripped back to their bare essentials, making them perfect for complete beginners or for DIY maker projects that don't require a lot of processing clout. These boards often carry an equally small price tag to match.
