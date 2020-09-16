Programming Leftovers
Josef Strzibny: Elixir macros return AST
Macros are a powerfull part of the Elixir language and projects such as Absinth would not even be possible without them. To start writing your macros in Elixir one has to understand one simple thing. Macro functions have to return a partial abstract syntax tree.
Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: From a diary of AArch64 porter — drive-by coding
Working on AArch64 often means changing code in some projects. I did that so many times that I am unable to say where I have some commits. Such thing got a name: drive-by coding.
Then comes moment of looking at build errors and trying to work out some solution. Have I seen that bug before? Does it look familiar?
If this is something new then quick Google search for error message. And checking bug reports/issues on project’s website/repo. There can be ready to use patches, information how to fix it or even some ideas why does it happen.
If this is system call failure in some tests then I check my syscalls table are those ones handled on aarch64 and try to change code if they are not (legacy ones like open, symlink, rename).
Sebastian Dröge: Porting EBU R128 audio loudness analysis from C to Rust
Over the last few weeks I ported the libebur128 C library to Rust, both with a proper Rust API as well as a 100% compatible C API.
Why is unauthenticated encryption insecure?
However, there has to be a line – when does it start becoming “rolling your own”? Particularly in embedded systems, there are times when custom protocols need to be used, and developers stray into the dangerous area of cryptography.
One of the most common mistakes we have seen is the use of unauthenticated encryption.
k2k20 hackathon report: Bob Beck on LibreSSL progress
So the distilled answer, most of this was finished, reviewed, and landed at the hackathon, where I took a lot of tb@ and jsing@'s time to review it. I then spent much of my time chasing any bugs it turned up - which included some nasty ways fetchmail deals with the callback, and some issues in bluhm@'s regress tests and perl's ssleay module (which exposed a bug in how I was handling the legacy callback)
So while not necessarily "done" (I am watching for fallout carefully) and I still have some pieces to land to expose the new api to the new validator, it is currently used internally by default in X509_validate_cert(). The result of this should be a validator that will correctly validate modern x509 chains and correctly deal with name constraints.
2020.38 Council Results
Votemaster Will Coleda has published the results of the first Raku Steering Council election. Thanks to everybody who has voted! The elected council members are (in alphabetical order of their last name):
The 10 Best GNOME based Linux Distributions in 2020
GNOME, short for GNU Network Object Model Environment, was released back in 1999 as a part of the GNU Project. However, throughout its development, the acronym was dropped as it no longer resonated with the evolving GNOME vision. At the time of writing, GNOME 3 is its latest iteration and is currently one of the most popular desktop environment used by almost every major Linux distro. It offers a modern desktop focused on delivering an intuitive user experience for all users – programmers and non-programmers alike. In terms of functionality, new features and options are regularly getting added to GNOME with every point release. Right now, GNOME 3.38 just came out. You can check out its unique features over here.
WhatIP – Graphical Tool to Tell Public / Local IP Address, Ports, Local Devices
Want to check your IP address, listening ports, or local network devices but hate Linux commands? Well, What IP is a simple graphical tool to do the job. What IP is a free open-source tool written in Python 3 with GTK+ 3 framework.
