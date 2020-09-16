Unrailed! from Indoor Astronaut and Daedalic Entertainment has now left Early Access as a finished and highly entertaining co-op experience all about keeping a train going as long as you can. Chop trees, mine for iron and get building. Simple mechanics but it quickly becomes absolute chaos. As you progress and stop at each station for a quick breather and upgrade, the train will then set off slightly quicker than your last run. The train will catch fire, llamas will come along and drink all your water, a thief will steal your resources and so much more. Unrailed! is a game of constant movement and it really is hilarious. [...] The big 1.0 release pulls in a new biome to build through, a "Kids" difficulty mode if Easy was still to difficult, an Extreme difficulty mode if you like to be punished, a new wagon to attach to your train, new characters and something that looks like another wagon but they kept it secret so you just have to find out.

The day no doubt many of our readers have been waiting for is here, as Valve worked with the community to create a brand new update to Left 4 Dead 2 named The Last Stand. Made in partnership with over 30 members of the modding community, it's been a long time since Valve came back to Left 4 Dead 2 in any sizeable way which is why it's so exciting. What exactly does it include? A lot. Seriously, there's loads. Some highlights include: The Last Stand Campaign and over 20 survival maps, new melee weapons, new animations, new voice lines and so much more. [...] The player count is already spiking up dramatically compared to the usual amounts. Looking on SteamDB, it took all of 15 minutes to jump another 15,000+ players on top of around that amount already online. Considering it's one of Valve's most popular games, it's not exactly surprising. This new update might even keep those counts up for some time.

Breakpoint released today and it's an absolute joy. I don't need to bury the lead on this one, as I just want to tell you how freaking-awesome it is. What do you get when you take a bright neon twin-stick shooter, where the shooting has been taken away from you and replaced with exploding melee weapons? A whole lot of action and insane amount of fun that's what. I get a big smile on my face each time I load it up, as it's just genuine easy-going entertainment. Even the intro was brilliantly done, as it's both a tiny tutorial and a logo screen as you smash things and get shown the logos. Excellent touch.

GNOME, short for GNU Network Object Model Environment, was released back in 1999 as a part of the GNU Project. However, throughout its development, the acronym was dropped as it no longer resonated with the evolving GNOME vision. At the time of writing, GNOME 3 is its latest iteration and is currently one of the most popular desktop environment used by almost every major Linux distro. It offers a modern desktop focused on delivering an intuitive user experience for all users – programmers and non-programmers alike. In terms of functionality, new features and options are regularly getting added to GNOME with every point release. Right now, GNOME 3.38 just came out. You can check out its unique features over here.

Python Programming Dynamically Regrouping QuerySets In Templates - Building SaaS #73 In this episode, we worked on a new view to display course resources. While building out the template, I used some template tags to dynamically regroup a queryset into a more useful data format for rendering. I started a new view before the stream to display content, but I had not filled it in before the stream started. We added new data to the context, and did some adjustments to the URL based on the required inputs for the view. Once I had the data, I quickly iterated in the template to see the parts that I included. I needed to display the course resources in a different way from how the queryset provided them so I used the built-in regroup template tag to organize the data differently. regroup saved me from doing a bunch of manipulation in the view code.

PyCharm: Webinar: “virtualenv – a deep dive” with Bernat Gabor virtualenv is a tool that builds virtual environments for Python. It was first created in September 2007 and just went through a rewrite from scratch. Did you ever want to know what parts virtual environments can be broken down into? Or how they work? And how does virtualenv differ from the Python builtin venv? This is the webinar you want.

Python 3.8.6 This is the sixth maintenance release of Python 3.8 The Python 3.8 series is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.

Facial Detection in Python with OpenCV Facial detection is a powerful and common use-case of Machine Learning. It can be used to automatize manual tasks such as school attendance and law enforcement. In the other hand, it can be used for biometric authorization. In this article, we'll perform facial detection in Python, using OpenCV. [...] With OpenCV installed, we can import it as cv2 in our code. To read an image in, we will use the imread() function, along with the path to the image we want to process. The imread() function simply loads the image from the specified file in an ndarray. If the image could not be read, for example in case of a missing file or an unsupported format, the function will return None.

Sending Emails With CSV Attachment Using Python In this tutorial, we will learn how to send emails with CSV attachments using Python. Pre-Requirements I am assuming you already have an SMTP server setup if not you can use the Gmail SMTP or Maligun or anything similar to that.

Sending Email With Zip Files Using Python In this tutorial, we will learn how to send emails with zip files using Python’s built-in modules. Pre-Requirements I am assuming that you already have an SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol ) server setup if not you can use Gmail SMTP or something like mailgun. A simple google search will land you on multiple ways to get free SMTP servers.

Is Python better than R for data science? If data science is going to remain a main-stream in the next 5 years, it needs to add value not only in terms of proof of concept (as it is doing now) but also in terms of production (as it is failing in over 70% of cases, as Gartner recently surveyed). While R is an absolute winner in terms of classical pattern recognition libraries and statistical methods, python has a better ability to write production-ready codes. Above point raises another important point, that is best practices of software engineering (e.g., uml architecture designs, unit testing, coding review, scrum) are going to be absolute requirements in near future for data scientists, in addition to the expected knowledge in machine learning and statistics. The reason is that proper software, production ready, codes require proper architecture design, with proper reviews and testing.