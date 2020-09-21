Language Selection

  • WordPress Mobile Engineers Propose Dual Licensing Gutenberg under GPL v2.0 and MPL v2.0

    During a Q&A session at WordCamp Europe 2020 online, Matt Mullenweg mentioned that Gutenberg contributors were considering dual licensing for embedding Gutenberg in mobile apps, along with the requirement that they would need to get an agreement from all contributors. WordPress mobile engineer Maxime Biais has just published a proposal for discussion, recommending dual licensing the editor under GPL v2.0 and MPL v2.0.

    [...]

    Mobile app developers are limited by the GPL, because it requires the entire app to be distributed under the same license. The team is proposing dual licensing under MPL v2.0, a weaker copyleft license that is often considered to be more “business-friendly.” It allows users to combine the software with proprietary code. MPL v2.0 requires the source code for any changes to be available under the MPL, ensuring improvements are shared back to the community. The rest of the app can be distributed under any terms with the MPL v2.0 code included as part of a “larger work.”

  • NoSQL databases: what is MongoDB and its use cases?

    Databases like MongoDB, a NoSQL document database, are commonly used in environments where flexibility is required with big, unstructured data with ever-changing schemas. This post explains what a NoSQL database is, and provides an overview of MongoDB, its use cases and a solution for running an open source MongoDB database at scale.

  • What Cassandra users think of their NoSQL DBMS

    With the NoSQL market expected to be worth $22 Billion by 2026, big business is paying Apache Cassandra a lot of attention. While MongoDB dominates NoSQL, 52.71% to Cassandra's 9.73%, Cassandra, with its ability to deliver continuous availability, high performance, and scalability to large volumes of unstructured data, will always be a player. Now, if only there were more expert Cassandra administrators!

    A global survey of 1,404 Cassandra practitioners found a plurality thought the lack of skilled staff and the challenge of migration was blocking Cassandra's adoption. To be exact, 36% of users currently using Cassandra for mission-critical apps said that a lack of Cassandra-skilled team members was deterring its broader adoption.

    When asked what it would take for practitioners to use Cassandra for more applications and features in production, they said it needs to be "easier to migrate" and "easier to integrate." That's because "we don't have time to train a ton of developers, so that time to deploy, time to onboard, that's really key. All the other stuff, scalability, that all sounds fine," said a London-based senior Cassandra user.

    That may be in part because of those surveyed, 89% were using open-source Cassandra. If they were using DataStax, the most popular Cassandra distro, it might be a different story.

  • Olauncher gives your home screen an open-source, minimalist makeover

    Android's open, customizable nature is one of the things that attract a lot of enthusiasts to the platform. From manufacturer-specific tweaks to third-party default app replacements, there's usually a way to make your phone look and act how you choose. Olauncher is a new home screen replacement app that endeavors to bring an open-source, lightweight, and minimal setup to your phone.

    And minimal it is — there's time and date info up top, a list of apps below ... and that's it. The clock and app list can be set to left, center, or right orientations. A maximum of six app names can be displayed, but if you're the most minimal of minimalists, you can set it to show no apps at all. But wouldn't that render it useless? Not quite! By default, swiping to the left launches the camera and swiping to the right opens up the dialer, but you can customize these as you choose. A swipe up opens the full app list organized alphabetically.

The 10 Best GNOME based Linux Distributions in 2020

GNOME, short for GNU Network Object Model Environment, was released back in 1999 as a part of the GNU Project. However, throughout its development, the acronym was dropped as it no longer resonated with the evolving GNOME vision. At the time of writing, GNOME 3 is its latest iteration and is currently one of the most popular desktop environment used by almost every major Linux distro. It offers a modern desktop focused on delivering an intuitive user experience for all users – programmers and non-programmers alike. In terms of functionality, new features and options are regularly getting added to GNOME with every point release. Right now, GNOME 3.38 just came out. You can check out its unique features over here. Read more

Games: Breakpoint, Last Stand and Unrailed!

  • Breakpoint is an arcade high-score seekers dream and it's ridiculously fun

    Breakpoint released today and it's an absolute joy. I don't need to bury the lead on this one, as I just want to tell you how freaking-awesome it is. What do you get when you take a bright neon twin-stick shooter, where the shooting has been taken away from you and replaced with exploding melee weapons? A whole lot of action and insane amount of fun that's what. I get a big smile on my face each time I load it up, as it's just genuine easy-going entertainment. Even the intro was brilliantly done, as it's both a tiny tutorial and a logo screen as you smash things and get shown the logos. Excellent touch.

  • The Last Stand update for Left 4 Dead 2 is out, plus big sale and free weekend

    The day no doubt many of our readers have been waiting for is here, as Valve worked with the community to create a brand new update to Left 4 Dead 2 named The Last Stand. Made in partnership with over 30 members of the modding community, it's been a long time since Valve came back to Left 4 Dead 2 in any sizeable way which is why it's so exciting. What exactly does it include? A lot. Seriously, there's loads. Some highlights include: The Last Stand Campaign and over 20 survival maps, new melee weapons, new animations, new voice lines and so much more. [...] The player count is already spiking up dramatically compared to the usual amounts. Looking on SteamDB, it took all of 15 minutes to jump another 15,000+ players on top of around that amount already online. Considering it's one of Valve's most popular games, it's not exactly surprising. This new update might even keep those counts up for some time.

  • Unrailed! is a brilliant and often incredibly frantic co-op game - out now

    Unrailed! from Indoor Astronaut and Daedalic Entertainment has now left Early Access as a finished and highly entertaining co-op experience all about keeping a train going as long as you can. Chop trees, mine for iron and get building. Simple mechanics but it quickly becomes absolute chaos. As you progress and stop at each station for a quick breather and upgrade, the train will then set off slightly quicker than your last run. The train will catch fire, llamas will come along and drink all your water, a thief will steal your resources and so much more. Unrailed! is a game of constant movement and it really is hilarious. [...] The big 1.0 release pulls in a new biome to build through, a "Kids" difficulty mode if Easy was still to difficult, an Extreme difficulty mode if you like to be punished, a new wagon to attach to your train, new characters and something that looks like another wagon but they kept it secret so you just have to find out.

Python Programming

  • Dynamically Regrouping QuerySets In Templates - Building SaaS #73

    In this episode, we worked on a new view to display course resources. While building out the template, I used some template tags to dynamically regroup a queryset into a more useful data format for rendering. I started a new view before the stream to display content, but I had not filled it in before the stream started. We added new data to the context, and did some adjustments to the URL based on the required inputs for the view. Once I had the data, I quickly iterated in the template to see the parts that I included. I needed to display the course resources in a different way from how the queryset provided them so I used the built-in regroup template tag to organize the data differently. regroup saved me from doing a bunch of manipulation in the view code.

  • PyCharm: Webinar: “virtualenv – a deep dive” with Bernat Gabor

    virtualenv is a tool that builds virtual environments for Python. It was first created in September 2007 and just went through a rewrite from scratch. Did you ever want to know what parts virtual environments can be broken down into? Or how they work? And how does virtualenv differ from the Python builtin venv? This is the webinar you want.

  • Python 3.8.6

    This is the sixth maintenance release of Python 3.8 The Python 3.8 series is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.

  • Python 3.8.6 is now available

    Python 3.8.6 is the sixth maintenance release of Python 3.8.

  • Facial Detection in Python with OpenCV

    Facial detection is a powerful and common use-case of Machine Learning. It can be used to automatize manual tasks such as school attendance and law enforcement. In the other hand, it can be used for biometric authorization. In this article, we'll perform facial detection in Python, using OpenCV. [...] With OpenCV installed, we can import it as cv2 in our code. To read an image in, we will use the imread() function, along with the path to the image we want to process. The imread() function simply loads the image from the specified file in an ndarray. If the image could not be read, for example in case of a missing file or an unsupported format, the function will return None.

  • Sending Emails With CSV Attachment Using Python

    In this tutorial, we will learn how to send emails with CSV attachments using Python. Pre-Requirements I am assuming you already have an SMTP server setup if not you can use the Gmail SMTP or Maligun or anything similar to that.

  • Sending Email With Zip Files Using Python

    In this tutorial, we will learn how to send emails with zip files using Python’s built-in modules. Pre-Requirements I am assuming that you already have an SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol ) server setup if not you can use Gmail SMTP or something like mailgun. A simple google search will land you on multiple ways to get free SMTP servers.

  • Is Python better than R for data science?

    If data science is going to remain a main-stream in the next 5 years, it needs to add value not only in terms of proof of concept (as it is doing now) but also in terms of production (as it is failing in over 70% of cases, as Gartner recently surveyed). While R is an absolute winner in terms of classical pattern recognition libraries and statistical methods, python has a better ability to write production-ready codes. Above point raises another important point, that is best practices of software engineering (e.g., uml architecture designs, unit testing, coding review, scrum) are going to be absolute requirements in near future for data scientists, in addition to the expected knowledge in machine learning and statistics. The reason is that proper software, production ready, codes require proper architecture design, with proper reviews and testing.

WhatIP – Graphical Tool to Tell Public / Local IP Address, Ports, Local Devices

Want to check your IP address, listening ports, or local network devices but hate Linux commands? Well, What IP is a simple graphical tool to do the job. What IP is a free open-source tool written in Python 3 with GTK+ 3 framework. Read more

