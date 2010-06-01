Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of September 2020 11:40:00 PM Filed under
Development
  • Release Candidate 3 is here
    Hello everyone,

After some delay, the llvmorg-11.0.0-rc3 tag was just created.

Source code and docs are available at
https://prereleases.llvm.org/11.0.0/#rc3
and
https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-11.0.0-rc3

Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready.

Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of
https://llvm.org/pr46725

Release testers: please start your engines, run the script, share your
results, and upload binaries. And thank you very much for your help so
far.

There are currently no open release blockers, so unless anything new
and bad comes up, this is what the final release will look like.

Thanks,
Hans
  • LLVM 11.0-RC3 Released For This Big LLVM/Clang Update

    LLVM 11.0 was originally scheduled to be released at the end of August while now it looks like that official milestone is coming in the next few days or week.

    Tagged today was LLVM 11.0-RC3 as the belated extra release candidate for this half-year update to the LLVM compiler infrastructure and subprojects like Clang, LLD, FLANG, and libcxx, among others.

  • Excellent Free Books to Learn D

    D is a general-purpose systems programming language with a C-like syntax that compiles to native code.

    It is statically typed and supports both automatic (garbage collected) and manual memory management.

    D programs are structured as modules that can be compiled separately and linked with external libraries to create native libraries or executables.

  • Crosspost: Nginx/Certbot Recipe

    Back in Februrary I posted an article in which I promised a follow up telling you how I now manage my certificates. We’ll all these months later I’ve finally published it to dev.to (to push its reach beyond just Perl) https://dev.to/joelaberger/no-magic-letsencrypt-certbot-and-nginx-configuration-recipe-3a97 .

  • wxPython by Example – Adding a Background Image (Video)

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to add an image to your panel so that you have a background image to put your widgets on.

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #439 (Sept. 22, 2020)
»

More in Tux Machines

Puppy Linux 9.5 “FossaPup” Is Here to Revive Your Old PC, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

One of the coolest things about Puppy Linux is that it’s a modular distribution, which means that it lets users swap out the kernel, apps and firmware in seconds. One top of that, it can be turned very easily into a minimal bare bones version just by removing a single file, followed by a reboot, of course. As its codename suggests, Puppy Linux 9.5 is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. This means that users will have access to the official Ubuntu 20.04 LTS software repositories to install any packages they want. Read more

Announcing Istio 1.6.10

This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.6.9 and Istio 1.6.10. Read more

New GNOME Videos

Christian Hergert: GtkSourceView Next

Earlier this year I started a branch to track GTK 4 development which is targeted for release by end-of-year. I just merged it which means that our recently released gtksourceview-4-8 branch is going to be our LTS for GTK 3. As you might remember from the previous maintainer, GtkSourceView 4.x is the continuation of the GtkSourceView 3.x API with all the deprecated API removed and a number of API improvements. Currently, GtkSourceView.Next is 5.x targeting the GTK 4.x API. It’s a bit of an unfortunate number clash, but it’s been fine for WebKit so we’ll see how it goes. It’s really important that we start getting solid testing because GtkSourceView is used all over the place and is one of those “must have” dependencies when moving to a new GTK major ABI. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6