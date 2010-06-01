Android Leftovers
-
Android Malware Bypasses 2FA And Targets Telegram, Gmail Passwords
-
Xiaomi Mi 8 gets a Google Pixel 3 Android 11 port and the Mi 9T (Redmi K20) is stable thanks to the AOSP 11.0 custom ROM
-
Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 unveiled
-
The Android 11 update is buggy and missing features
-
Android 11's biggest letdown
-
Android 11 Comes to Android TV
-
Android 11: How to easily check notification history
-
How to Dismiss the Media Controls in Android 11's Quick Settings When You're Done Playing Music
-
How to Bypass Google Account Verification on Android
-
How to get iOS 14-style widgets on your Android phone right now
-
How to set up and install a VPN on Android
-
Android already has these new iPhone features - here's how to use them
-
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 third Android 10 beta released
-
LG Stylo 5 finally receives Android 10 on Verizon
-
Nokia launches two new budget Android One phones under $200
-
Tap, Tap Brings Triple Tap Gestures For Android Smartphones
-
Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Siege of Dragonspear, Peppa Pig, more
-
Android or iOS for Mobile Gaming - Our Culture
-
Google is bringing Android's notification dots to apps on your Chromebook
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 185 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux kernel report shows more than 20,000 contributors since beginning
As the use of Linux has grown, the number and variety of contributors has done likewise. The study found that from 2007 to 2019, there were 780,048 commits accepted into the Linux kernel from 1730 organisations. The top 20 can be seen in the chart in this article. In this table, unknown refers to contributions for which a supporting employer’s existence could not be determined. None indicates the patches are from developers known to be working on their own time. The release model for the kernel now has four categories; Prepatch (or “-rc”) kernels, Mainline, Stable, and Long Term Stable. Each release cycle begins with a two-week “merge window” when new features can be reviewed and then included in the git repository for the next release.
Puppy Linux 9.5 “FossaPup” Is Here to Revive Your Old PC, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
One of the coolest things about Puppy Linux is that it’s a modular distribution, which means that it lets users swap out the kernel, apps and firmware in seconds. One top of that, it can be turned very easily into a minimal bare bones version just by removing a single file, followed by a reboot, of course. As its codename suggests, Puppy Linux 9.5 is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. This means that users will have access to the official Ubuntu 20.04 LTS software repositories to install any packages they want.
Announcing Istio 1.6.10
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.6.9 and Istio 1.6.10.
New GNOME Videos
Recent comments
2 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago
23 hours 23 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago