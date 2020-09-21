Gateworks Venice Industrial IoT SBC Family Features Dual Ethernet and mPCIe Sockets
The company provides a Linux Ubuntu Board Support Package for the board, as well as a GW7300 Development Kit (GW11049) with the board, U-Boot bootloader, the Linux BSP, interface cables as appropriate for the SBC, a power supply, and a JTAG programmer to update firmware and provide serial console access.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Linux kernel report shows more than 20,000 contributors since beginning
As the use of Linux has grown, the number and variety of contributors has done likewise. The study found that from 2007 to 2019, there were 780,048 commits accepted into the Linux kernel from 1730 organisations. The top 20 can be seen in the chart in this article. In this table, unknown refers to contributions for which a supporting employer’s existence could not be determined. None indicates the patches are from developers known to be working on their own time. The release model for the kernel now has four categories; Prepatch (or “-rc”) kernels, Mainline, Stable, and Long Term Stable. Each release cycle begins with a two-week “merge window” when new features can be reviewed and then included in the git repository for the next release.
Puppy Linux 9.5 “FossaPup” Is Here to Revive Your Old PC, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
One of the coolest things about Puppy Linux is that it’s a modular distribution, which means that it lets users swap out the kernel, apps and firmware in seconds. One top of that, it can be turned very easily into a minimal bare bones version just by removing a single file, followed by a reboot, of course. As its codename suggests, Puppy Linux 9.5 is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. This means that users will have access to the official Ubuntu 20.04 LTS software repositories to install any packages they want.
