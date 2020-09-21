Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Audiocasts/Shows: DevNation Tech Talks, LINUX Unplugged and mintCast

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 23rd of September 2020 07:27:52 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

  • Kubernetes: The evolution of distributed systems

    DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about Kubernetes and distributed systems from Bilgin Ibryam and Burr Sutter.

    Cloud-native applications of the future will consist of hybrid workloads: stateful applications, batch jobs, stateless microservices, and functions (plus maybe something else) wrapped as Linux containers and deployed via Kubernetes on any cloud. Functions and the so-called serverless computing model are the latest evolution of what started as service-oriented architecture years ago. But is this the last step of the application architecture evolution and is it here to stay?

    During this talk, we will take you on a journey exploring distributed application needs, and how they evolved with Kubernetes, Istio, Knative, Dapr, and other projects. By the end of the session, you will know what is coming after microservices.

  • Distro Triforce | LINUX Unplugged 372

    What would it really take to get you to switch Linux distributions? We debate the practical reasons more and more people are sticking with the big three.

    Plus Carl from System76 stops by to surprise us with some firmware news.

  • mintCast 344 – Getting Jacked

    First up, in our Wanderings, I fiddle with the Focusrite, Tony Hughes paints it pink, Joe puts a ring on it, Bo gets jacked, Tony Watts reduces, reuses and recycles

»

More in Tux Machines

Gateworks Venice Industrial IoT SBC Family Features Dual Ethernet and mPCIe Sockets

The company provides a Linux Ubuntu Board Support Package for the board, as well as a GW7300 Development Kit (GW11049) with the board, U-Boot bootloader, the Linux BSP, interface cables as appropriate for the SBC, a power supply, and a JTAG programmer to update firmware and provide serial console access. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • Soldat 2 brings the next-generation of fast-paced online platformer action - out now

    Available now in Early Access, the online platformer shooter Soldat 2 brings in the full charm of the original classic that took the early internet by storm and will continue to expand it. If you played the original - right now it's very much as you expect. Fast paced, ridiculous, seriously easy to get into and really rather fun. You can't ask for much more in a military-style platformer shooter, it does exactly what it sets out to do. You run, you throw a grenade, you spray and pray and hopefully get a few frags along the way. Slightly prettier than the original but still just as insane. [...] Plenty more is to come including more of pretty much everything: levels, weapons, vehicles - you name it and it probably will get it at some point. The big idea with Soldat 2 is to be a platform for others to create, as much as it is a game itself so it's going to have full modding support for all sorts of community content.

  • VirtualBox, 15 practical examples
  • Fedora 32 : Testing the Bookworm software.
  • AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and VanGogh Support Lands In Radeon Linux OpenGL Driver

    The latest enablement work landing in the RadeonSI Gallium3D open-source driver is for AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and VanGogh. Merged today to Mesa 20.3-devel was VanGogh and Dimgrey Cavefish support. VanGogh and Dimgrey Cavefish are both GFX10.3 (Navi 2) parts. Van Gogh has been rumored for a while as a next-gen mobile API with Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA2 graphics in the 7.5~18 Watt TDP space. Details on Dimgrey Cavefish are light as it's another Linux-specific codename for a Navi 2 part in following the X.Org color + fish family naming convention.

  • Updates for CAP Deployment in public clouds

    Our vision for the SUSE Cloud Application Platform Deployment tool is to provide the simplest experience possible and do so across a variety of supported cloud service providers. Since my last post we’ve made some significant strides, so it’s time to catch up on our status.

  • Create and import COCO datasets into Maximo Visual Inspection

    A lot of work has gone into the labeling UI for IBM Maximo Visual Inspection (MVI). However, there are situations where you want to work with an already existing dataset that was created outside of MVI. Thankfully, MVI already supports importing COCO datasets, label information and all. That’s easy enough. But what if you want to modify or add some images before importing that dataset? Maybe you have some colleagues without access to MVI who need you to keep things in a common format? Or maybe there are other tools that interact with these datasets? We can’t expect everyone else to use MVI’s dataset format. I’m hoping this post will help you along in figuring how to do what you need to do outside of MVI. We’re going to create our own little COCO dataset with LabelMe and LabelMe2coco, and turn that into an MVI dataset that we can train MVI models with.

  • Linux on Lenovo, jdk transition to Git, and more industry trends

    The impact: That is an epic list of achievements on behalf of all of us that use Linux on the desktop. Kudos and thank you to the Fedora Desktop team!

  • Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4.5 Delivers Kubernetes-Based Data Services

Programming Leftovers

  • Release Candidate 3 is here
    Hello everyone,

After some delay, the llvmorg-11.0.0-rc3 tag was just created.

Source code and docs are available at
https://prereleases.llvm.org/11.0.0/#rc3
and
https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-11.0.0-rc3

Pre-built binaries will be added as they become ready.

Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of
https://llvm.org/pr46725

Release testers: please start your engines, run the script, share your
results, and upload binaries. And thank you very much for your help so
far.

There are currently no open release blockers, so unless anything new
and bad comes up, this is what the final release will look like.

Thanks,
Hans
  • LLVM 11.0-RC3 Released For This Big LLVM/Clang Update

    LLVM 11.0 was originally scheduled to be released at the end of August while now it looks like that official milestone is coming in the next few days or week. Tagged today was LLVM 11.0-RC3 as the belated extra release candidate for this half-year update to the LLVM compiler infrastructure and subprojects like Clang, LLD, FLANG, and libcxx, among others.

  • Excellent Free Books to Learn D

    D is a general-purpose systems programming language with a C-like syntax that compiles to native code. It is statically typed and supports both automatic (garbage collected) and manual memory management. D programs are structured as modules that can be compiled separately and linked with external libraries to create native libraries or executables.

  • Crosspost: Nginx/Certbot Recipe

    Back in Februrary I posted an article in which I promised a follow up telling you how I now manage my certificates. We’ll all these months later I’ve finally published it to dev.to (to push its reach beyond just Perl) https://dev.to/joelaberger/no-magic-letsencrypt-certbot-and-nginx-configuration-recipe-3a97 .

  • wxPython by Example – Adding a Background Image (Video)

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to add an image to your panel so that you have a background image to put your widgets on.

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #439 (Sept. 22, 2020)

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6