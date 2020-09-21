Audiocasts/Shows: DevNation Tech Talks, LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
Kubernetes: The evolution of distributed systems
DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about Kubernetes and distributed systems from Bilgin Ibryam and Burr Sutter.
Cloud-native applications of the future will consist of hybrid workloads: stateful applications, batch jobs, stateless microservices, and functions (plus maybe something else) wrapped as Linux containers and deployed via Kubernetes on any cloud. Functions and the so-called serverless computing model are the latest evolution of what started as service-oriented architecture years ago. But is this the last step of the application architecture evolution and is it here to stay?
During this talk, we will take you on a journey exploring distributed application needs, and how they evolved with Kubernetes, Istio, Knative, Dapr, and other projects. By the end of the session, you will know what is coming after microservices.
Distro Triforce | LINUX Unplugged 372
What would it really take to get you to switch Linux distributions? We debate the practical reasons more and more people are sticking with the big three.
Plus Carl from System76 stops by to surprise us with some firmware news.
mintCast 344 – Getting Jacked
First up, in our Wanderings, I fiddle with the Focusrite, Tony Hughes paints it pink, Joe puts a ring on it, Bo gets jacked, Tony Watts reduces, reuses and recycles
Gateworks Venice Industrial IoT SBC Family Features Dual Ethernet and mPCIe Sockets
The company provides a Linux Ubuntu Board Support Package for the board, as well as a GW7300 Development Kit (GW11049) with the board, U-Boot bootloader, the Linux BSP, interface cables as appropriate for the SBC, a power supply, and a JTAG programmer to update firmware and provide serial console access.
