Android Leftovers
Android 11 on Android TV Launches for the Big Screen
Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11 Announced in India: Here’s When Your Realme Smartphone will Get the Update
Android 11 for Android TV begins to roll out, but on a very limited basis
Vivo Funtouch OS 11 beta based on Android 11 available for the Nex 3S 5G and iQOO 3 4G/5G
Motorola Moto G8 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in Italy
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 finally receives Android 10 update
Android users beware: downloading these popular apps will leave you with a nasty shock
Android Smartphone Manufacturers Are Putting Logos On Pictures That Users Capture, And That's Annoying
Mozilla fixes flaw that let attackers hijack Firefox for Android via Wi‑Fi
5 Best Android Apps To Keep You Focused
Zoom for Android now supports virtual backgrounds and a bunch of new features
Allan Day: GNOME Shell user research goings on
It’s been a while since we last blogged about the GNOME Shell design work that’s been happening. While we might not have blogged in a bit, there’s been a lot going on behind the scenes, particularly on the research side, and it’s about time that we told everyone about what we’ve been up to. As a side note: a great team has developed around this initiative. The existing design team of Jakub, Tobias and myself has been joined by Maria Komarova from System76. Maria has a particularly strong research background and was immensely helpful in running interviews. The development side has also been fully engaged with the process, particularly through Georges and Florian.
Apostrophe – distraction free Markdown editor
Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write. Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *. Apostrophe is a distraction free Markdown editor. It uses pandoc as backend for Markdown parsing and offers a very clean and sleek user interface.
Audiocasts/Shows: DevNation Tech Talks, LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
