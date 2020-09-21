Games: Wine, Stadia, Move or Die
-
Easier Vulkan Debugging Of Windows Applications Running Under Wine Is On The Way
With patches pending it will be easier to debug Windows games/applications running under Wine on Linux.
Stemming from a discussion over the ability to forward Vulkan API debugging information to the host loader to receive those calls from the Windows software, there are now Wine patches sent out to make that happen.
-
The Division 2 on Stadia gets a free weekend for Stadia Pro and more Stadia news
Seems Google are getting a bit more chatty about Stadia recently. Hot on the heels of announcing another round of new indie games with Stadia Makers, we have another round-up for you.
For anyone with Stadia Pro, which is still free for a month when you sign up, you will able to play The Division 2 free from September 24 at 16:00 UTC until September 28 at 16:00 UTC. I actually think The Division 2 is one of the better ports on Stadia, with cross-play with the Windows version and it actually looks quite good.
-
Move or Die hits 1 million sales, free to play until September 24 and huge discount
Move or Die, probably one of the funniest party games around that supports both local and online play has a hit a huge milestone with 1 million sales.
That sales mark is just on Steam, which sounds like a lot but this is spread across quite a few years since it released back in 2016. Fantastic for an indie developer though, and well deserved because it's a genuine delight to play through. Move or Die is an absurdly fast-paced, 4-player local and online party game where the mechanics change every 20 seconds.
-
