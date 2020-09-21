Open Hardware and Google's Linux-powered Platforms
-
RISC-V: What’s Missing And Who’s Competing
Arm is definitely one of the competitors. RISC-V is definitely getting a lot of traction in the microcontroller space, and even Arm is trying to make it easier for other companies to adopt that adopt their baseline designs. Arm and ARC are definitely competitors, especially in the IoT embedded space.
-
AMD Launches Chromebook-Optimized Ryzen and Athlon 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors
After unveiling Athlon 3000-series of 15W mobile processors earlier this year, AMD has now announced Chromebook-optimized mobile processors with AMD Ryzen and Athlon 3000 C-Series family.
-
Android 11 on Android TV Launches for the Big Screen
Android 11 may have been released for smartphones on September 8th, but Google has just only announced the launch of Android 11 on Android TV for an optimized experience on the big screen.
The version of the TV-optimized operating system builds on the many new features introduced for Android 11, but also adds performance and privacy improvements, new features tailored for the TV, and updated developer tools.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 640 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Allan Day: GNOME Shell user research goings on
It’s been a while since we last blogged about the GNOME Shell design work that’s been happening. While we might not have blogged in a bit, there’s been a lot going on behind the scenes, particularly on the research side, and it’s about time that we told everyone about what we’ve been up to. As a side note: a great team has developed around this initiative. The existing design team of Jakub, Tobias and myself has been joined by Maria Komarova from System76. Maria has a particularly strong research background and was immensely helpful in running interviews. The development side has also been fully engaged with the process, particularly through Georges and Florian.
Android Leftovers
Apostrophe – distraction free Markdown editor
Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write. Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *. Apostrophe is a distraction free Markdown editor. It uses pandoc as backend for Markdown parsing and offers a very clean and sleek user interface.
Audiocasts/Shows: DevNation Tech Talks, LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
Recent comments
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
22 hours 12 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago