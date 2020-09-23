Games: Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure, Graywalkers: Purgatory and Lots More
Crusader Kings 3 System requirements: can you run it on your PC or Mac?
Crusader Kings 3 is out on PC, Mac, and Steam OS/Linux. According to the game’s Steam page, you’ll need to have a certain level of machine to run Crusader Kings 3. We’ll keep you updated as things change too – the Crusader Kings series is famous for its huge DLC content drops throughout the game’s life span, and there’s always the chance one of these makes the game more intense to run.
Crusader Kings 3 Steam OS/Linux requirements
Running CK3 on Linux or Steam OS? Here’s what you’ll need at minimum.
OS – Ubuntu 18.04
Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure now available for Linux
After a short Beta testing period, it seems Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure is now out properly for Linux from developer Ron Gilbert and Terrible Toybox.
What is it? Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure started out as a prototype for Ron Gilbert's new point-and-click adventure game engine and grew into a fun little game. Don't think of it as a sequel to Thimbleweed Park, as it's not, it's a mini-adventure for fans who want a little bit more. It's also free!
Supernatural post-apocalyptic turn-based strategy Graywalkers: Purgatory is now on Linux
With its XCOM-like combat and a setting that merges together the supernatural with post-apocalyptic themes, Graywalkers: Purgatory is now available for Linux.
"Graywalkers: Purgatory is a stylish turn-based strategy RPG set in a supernatural post-apocalyptic world where Heaven and Hell had merged with Earth caused by a event called the Rupture. Inspired by a combination of gameplay from XCom, Jagged Alliance and Fallout, the game generates a unique but familiar experience for the turn-based tactics player."
Enjoy the classic Unreal Tournament on modern platforms with OldUnreal - new update out
OldUnreal release 469 is out now with tons of bug fixes for this classic. It's a long list, with plenty of attention given to the Linux version too.
Driving with on-screen controls in Frick, Inc. looks hilarious - releasing October 10
Frick, Inc. has you use on-screen controls to drive funny little trucks across short, challenging little maps and it looks simply wonderful and also as the name suggests - probably frick-ing frustrating.
Each truck has a different control layout, so it will continue to mess with you as you progress through it and you'll be doing all this button pressing and lever pulling across 30 varied levels. Once you've really got the controls down, each level also has an additional added challenge you can do.
Antimatter is a very ambitious upcoming galaxy-wide exploration city-builder
Top marks for ambition on this one, as Antimatter from developer Geoffroy Pirard is planned to be a 4x city-builder where you can explore space and colonize many other planets.
It doesn't seem to really fit into a few standard genres. Is it a city-builder? Yes. Is it a game of space exploration? Seemingly also yes. The developer explains how each planet can be explored and built up with different biomes, native cities, hidden structures, forgotten civilisations and more surprises to find. Not always peaceful either, some planets as expected are quite dangerous places to be exploring.
Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs go open source
Frictional Games have announced that they've now open source the game engine behind Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs as open source under the GPL.
It's worth noting, that like a lot of open source releases this is only the code and not all the other media assets. A great way to do it, as the original developer earns their monies as people need to buy it to run it but it can be kept alive for generations to come, ported to new platforms and more. Frictional are no strangers to open source, as they also put up the HPL1 game engine that powered the Penumbra Series in the same way many years ago.
Feature Requests, Submit Requests for openSUSE Jump Take Shape
The openSUSE Project is progressing with the state of openSUSE Jump, which is the interim name given to the experimental distribution in the Open Build Service. openSUSE Leap Release Manager Lubos Kocman sent an email to the project titled “Update on Jump and Leap 15.3 and proposed roadmap for the next steps” that explains the progress that has been made with Jump 15.2.1. “We have some exciting news to share about the openSUSE Jump effort!” Kocman wrote. “We will have a Jira partner setup (coming) for openSUSE this week!” Access to Jira will allow openSUSE Leap contributors to see updates on community feature requests and be able to comment on requested information or allow them to request information. The process will be tested initially by one of the community members to see if it works properly.
Gateworks Venice SBC runs Ubuntu on i.MX8M Mini
Gateworks unveiled a “Venice” family of SBCs that run Ubuntu on an i.MX8M Mini, starting with a “GW7300” model with 2x GbE with PoE, USB host and OTG, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, and 3x mini-PCIe with SIM. Our readers seem like Gateworks SBCs despite the fact the San Luis, Obispo, Calif. based company often equips its boards with aging processors such as the NXP i.MX6, found on SBCs like the Ventana GW5913 and Ventana GW5910. Now there is even more to like as Gateworks has moved to an up-to-date i.MX8M Mini with its new Venice family of SBCs.
Fix IceCat Suddenly Failed To Run on Trisquel
Suddenly I cannot run my web browser on my computer. It is GNU IceCat on Trisquel operating system. More precisely, other applications seem to be worked normally but only this one failed to function and got some strange error. This issue can happen on other distros as well. Here is my report on this experience along with the solution and some references. I hope this report will be useful for GNU/Linux users everywhere.
