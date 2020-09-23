Programming Leftovers
How my students taught me to code
"Hello, I'm Miss Jess, and my students taught me how to code."
When I say this to new students, they often think I misspoke. But it's true. Coding always interested me, but it seemed inaccessible. Then my students taught me to code a video game during a few lunch breaks.
Their encouraging advice and suggestions helped me create my first video game using Scratch. The game was simple. It was about a monkey catching bananas as they fell from the sky. If you caught a ripe banana, you earned points.
ssh-copy-id: call for testing
After a prolonged period of neglect, I've finally got round to putting the various patches I had laying around into some sort of order, and pushing them somewhere public, so it would be great if people could test them.
There are two branches that I'd like people to try:
https://gitlab.com/phil_hands/ssh-copy-id/-/tree/main
and
https://gitlab.com/phil_hands/ssh-copy-id/-/tree/bug/3201
How to rename columns in Pandas Dataframe
In this tutorial, we will cover various methods to rename columns in pandas dataframe in Python. Renaming or changing the names of columns is one of the most common data wrangling task. If you are not from programming background and worked only in Excel Spreadsheets in the past you might feel it not so easy doing this in Python as you can easily rename columns in MS Excel by just typing in the cell what you want to have. If you are from database background it is similar to ALIAS in SQL. In Python there is a popular data manipulation package called pandas which simplifies doing these kind of data operations.
How to use Ansible to update your Django web app
Now, as you have overcome or evaded the reefs, shoals and swirls of initial development and deployment and your appetite grows, you ask “How do I automate the update and restart of my web app when I change the code?” There is already one simple and elegant method on our blog, that uses one of the possible push to publish methods, but this time we will dip our toes into vast waters of Ansible automation.
You may think that using Ansible for a simple task like this is overkill, and it’s a valid thought, but our example is a good practice case that introduces multiple elements that can be used later for much bigger projects. That’s why, instead of writing a simple bash or python script, we will build a full Ansible playbook with accompanying configuration.
Popular Python Libraries for Data Science, Machine Learning and More
Using bash’s shopt builtin to manage Linux shell behavior
If you haven’t tried it yet, you might be surprised by the many features of shopt. While it works like a Linux command, it’s actually a bash shell builtin that allows you to change many things about that shell’s behavior.
One option, for example, allows the shell to fix minor typos when you type directory names. To demonstrate, in the first cd command shown below, the directory name, bin, is typed with an extra letter and the shell complains and gives up:
Android Leftovers
Feature Requests, Submit Requests for openSUSE Jump Take Shape
The openSUSE Project is progressing with the state of openSUSE Jump, which is the interim name given to the experimental distribution in the Open Build Service. openSUSE Leap Release Manager Lubos Kocman sent an email to the project titled “Update on Jump and Leap 15.3 and proposed roadmap for the next steps” that explains the progress that has been made with Jump 15.2.1. “We have some exciting news to share about the openSUSE Jump effort!” Kocman wrote. “We will have a Jira partner setup (coming) for openSUSE this week!” Access to Jira will allow openSUSE Leap contributors to see updates on community feature requests and be able to comment on requested information or allow them to request information. The process will be tested initially by one of the community members to see if it works properly.
Gateworks Venice SBC runs Ubuntu on i.MX8M Mini
Gateworks unveiled a “Venice” family of SBCs that run Ubuntu on an i.MX8M Mini, starting with a “GW7300” model with 2x GbE with PoE, USB host and OTG, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, and 3x mini-PCIe with SIM. Our readers seem like Gateworks SBCs despite the fact the San Luis, Obispo, Calif. based company often equips its boards with aging processors such as the NXP i.MX6, found on SBCs like the Ventana GW5913 and Ventana GW5910. Now there is even more to like as Gateworks has moved to an up-to-date i.MX8M Mini with its new Venice family of SBCs.
Fix IceCat Suddenly Failed To Run on Trisquel
Suddenly I cannot run my web browser on my computer. It is GNU IceCat on Trisquel operating system. More precisely, other applications seem to be worked normally but only this one failed to function and got some strange error. This issue can happen on other distros as well. Here is my report on this experience along with the solution and some references. I hope this report will be useful for GNU/Linux users everywhere.
