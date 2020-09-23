today's leftovers
Computer Science University of Cuba, 18 years creating the future
Among the many programs conceived there are the Nova system, a Cuban distribution of GNU / Linux that promotes the values of sovereignty and technological independence, and are national leaders in the country's migration to Free Software and Open Source technologies.
New Ensemble Graphics Toolkit Optimized for 32-bit MPUs Running Linux Operating System
Graphical user interfaces (GUIs) and interactive touchscreen displays provide intuitive user experiences in applications from robotic and machine controls to medical user interfaces, automotive instrumentation and home and building automation systems. A well-designed GUI enables users to process information more quickly and interact more effectively with a product. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced a new GUI development toolkit for its portfolio of 32-bit microprocessors (MPUs) running Linux, helping designers of industrial, medical, consumer and automotive graphical displays to reduce development cost and time-to-market.
AMDGPU For Linux 5.10 Brings PCIe DPC Recovery, More RDNA2 Updates
Another batch of AMDGPU kernel driver updates have landed in DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle.
Queued already on the AMD Radeon side for Linux 5.10 has been more RDNA2 code for Navy Flounder and Sienna Cichlid, Southern Islands DC display code support, and other low-level updates.
With this latest pull that was sent out on Friday and merged to DRM-Next on Monday there was more work, albeit mostly lower-level. There were yet more Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder updates but not Dimgrey Catfish or VanGogh that just appeared in RadeonSI as other RDNA2 devices.
What’s an Open Source Program Office?
Open Source Program Offices help companies create and manage an open source strategy in terms of the adoption, use, support, participation, and development of open source software. OSPOs help companies understand both the benefits and potential drawbacks of open source software and how to balance those considerations to meet the company’s unique business goals.
As Brian Proffitt explains on the Red Hat blog, “it’s not about implementing open source for the sake of open source. It's also about aligning open source tools and techniques with the needs of the organization.”
The role of an OSPO is “to align the efforts of all relevant parts of an organization—engineering, sales, marketing, content creation—toward making open source methodologies and outputs successful,” Proffitt says.
Red Hat partners with Skillsbuild.org to offer retraining solution
The impact of COVID-19 on the jobs market has been substantial, but we know that enterprises are still looking for qualified IT professionals. Red Hat is working to help those affected by COVID-19 gain the skills and knowledge that can help them find their next opportunity.
"A place for public code" +++ FSFE support +++ Job vacancy
Raspberry Pi powered e-paper display takes months to show a movie
Intel Announces Atom x6000E Series "Elkhart Lake", 11th Gen Core Tigerlake-UP3
Given that they are IoT/embedded products where Linux dominates and all of the Elkhart Lake and Tigerlake open-source/Linux patches we have been noting over the past number of months, the Linux support should be quite ready to go for these new Intel offerings as soon as they begin appearing in actual devices. Those are the highlights from today's announcement and once we can get our hands on such hardware we'll certainly be putting them through much benchmarking to test the claims.
Android Leftovers
Feature Requests, Submit Requests for openSUSE Jump Take Shape
The openSUSE Project is progressing with the state of openSUSE Jump, which is the interim name given to the experimental distribution in the Open Build Service. openSUSE Leap Release Manager Lubos Kocman sent an email to the project titled “Update on Jump and Leap 15.3 and proposed roadmap for the next steps” that explains the progress that has been made with Jump 15.2.1. “We have some exciting news to share about the openSUSE Jump effort!” Kocman wrote. “We will have a Jira partner setup (coming) for openSUSE this week!” Access to Jira will allow openSUSE Leap contributors to see updates on community feature requests and be able to comment on requested information or allow them to request information. The process will be tested initially by one of the community members to see if it works properly.
Gateworks Venice SBC runs Ubuntu on i.MX8M Mini
Gateworks unveiled a “Venice” family of SBCs that run Ubuntu on an i.MX8M Mini, starting with a “GW7300” model with 2x GbE with PoE, USB host and OTG, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, and 3x mini-PCIe with SIM. Our readers seem like Gateworks SBCs despite the fact the San Luis, Obispo, Calif. based company often equips its boards with aging processors such as the NXP i.MX6, found on SBCs like the Ventana GW5913 and Ventana GW5910. Now there is even more to like as Gateworks has moved to an up-to-date i.MX8M Mini with its new Venice family of SBCs.
Fix IceCat Suddenly Failed To Run on Trisquel
Suddenly I cannot run my web browser on my computer. It is GNU IceCat on Trisquel operating system. More precisely, other applications seem to be worked normally but only this one failed to function and got some strange error. This issue can happen on other distros as well. Here is my report on this experience along with the solution and some references. I hope this report will be useful for GNU/Linux users everywhere.
